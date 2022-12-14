Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes
This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
At $5000 a Night This is the Most Expensive Airbnb in Michigan
Michigan surely has its variety of Airbnb's across that state with a wide range of price points and experiences. Most places fall within the "normal" price range depending on location, but one Airbnb in Ann Arbor stands alone when it comes to cost. As it's known, The Turret in Ann...
visitdetroit.com
Igloo Dining in Metro Detroit
Lumen’s igloos are private chalets – similar to large glass tents – which can hold up to 10 people. Each person in the group Is required to spend $35 on food and drinks, minimum, and the reservations are limited for two hours. When booking, the $35 per...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need
Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
secondwavemedia.com
Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington
While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
secondwavemedia.com
Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day
That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Gifts for All God’s Children distributes gifts in metro Detroit
Gifts for All God’s Children, a nonprofit organization, is distributing gifts to more than 2,750 children in metro Detroit, according to Patti Jacques, executive director of the nonprofit. Gifts for All God’s Children receives names of children in need from churches and organizations. Along with the names, they receive...
You Can Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis
As the temperatures drop, most of us start dreaming once again of those warm summer days relaxing by the pool. We all love the snow for a bit, but nothing beats a Pure Michigan summer. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter plans, we've found the perfect alternative right here in Genesee County.
HometownLife.com
'We do it for the kids:' Livonia couple's Christmas light display designed to draw smiles
Mike and Jen Jessen's home is one that people will drive out of their way just to pass by. The sidewalks are lined with candy cane arches, Santa sits atop the roof in his sleigh and twinkling lights dot the yard and trees. "We do it for the kids around...
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
wemu.org
After 50 years, Ypsilanti's 'Materials Unlimited' to be replaced by music venue
After 50 years, the antiques store Materials Unlimited will close its doors in downtown Ypsilanti. City officials hope the music venue that will take its place will be a destination. The yet-to-be-named venue will not only allow musicians to perform shows, but they can also use the recording studio. When...
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
Food banks in MI struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government
Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table.
HometownLife.com
Northville City Council approves purchase agreement for new farmers market site
Plans to relocate Northville's farmers market moved forward earlier this month after the city council voted to sign a purchase agreement for the preferred location at Seven Mile and Main Street. The council voted unanimously during its Dec. 5 meeting to proceed with a deal to acquire nearly 3 acres...
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
fox2detroit.com
White Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? Here's what we'll see
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Whether your Christmas shopping is finished or not, the big day is nearly here and if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, the odds are very high that it will happen - just don't expect to watch it fly with Santa on Christmas Eve in southeast Michigan.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package
Between throwing parties, planning family photos, and gift-shopping, one can easily become overwhelmed by the chaos of the holidays. It’s the kind of stress that can often call for a retreat. But with all the seasonal festivities, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as relaxing, without […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Michigan zoo introduces world to its new, adorable red panda
ROYAL OAK, MI - We’re getting our first look at the Detroit Zoo’s newest resident. Meet Ginger. The 1-and-a-half year old red panda just made her debut in the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest. Ginger, who was born on June 21, 2021, arrived at the Detroit Zoo...
