Rochester, MI

Club 93.7

This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes

This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
GRAND BLANC, MI
visitdetroit.com

Igloo Dining in Metro Detroit

Lumen’s igloos are private chalets – similar to large glass tents – which can hold up to 10 people. Each person in the group Is required to spend $35 on food and drinks, minimum, and the reservations are limited for two hours. When booking, the $35 per...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need

Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington

While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
FARMINGTON, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Gifts for All God’s Children distributes gifts in metro Detroit

Gifts for All God’s Children, a nonprofit organization, is distributing gifts to more than 2,750 children in metro Detroit, according to Patti Jacques, executive director of the nonprofit. Gifts for All God’s Children receives names of children in need from churches and organizations. Along with the names, they receive...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

White Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? Here's what we'll see

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Whether your Christmas shopping is finished or not, the big day is nearly here and if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, the odds are very high that it will happen - just don't expect to watch it fly with Santa on Christmas Eve in southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package

Between throwing parties, planning family photos, and gift-shopping, one can easily become overwhelmed by the chaos of the holidays. It’s the kind of stress that can often call for a retreat. But with all the seasonal festivities, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as relaxing, without […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

