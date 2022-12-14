ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

King gets swept by UNC Pembroke

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The King basketball teams got swept at home by UNC Pembroke on Thursday afternoon. The Tornado men kept things close early but eventually fell to the number 15 team in Division II by a 88-62 final. Michael Mays lea King with 22 points. The women's...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Emory & Henry, Tuculum split doubleheader

Jake Moynihan hit a layup with 4:30 left in the game to Emory & Henry a lead they would never give up as the Wasps win on the road at Tusculum 78-75. Jake Moynihan led Emory with 15 off the bench Patrick Antonelli, Malcolm Morgan and Jalen Leftwich each added 12. The Wasps improve to 7-3 on the season.
EMORY, VA
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Herald and Tribune

Local high schools to receive new athletic facilities

Two local high schools are receiving stadium facelifts as the Washington County Board of Education moves forward with plans to renovate the athletic facilities. Board members met with members of the Lewis Group Architects Tuesday night to further discuss plans for the facilities. “We want to talk to you more...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women's basketball team begins two-game road trip Wednesday

ETSU begins a three-game stretch of games against opponents from the Big Sky Conference as they travel to take on Charleston Southern Wednesday. The Bucs look to rebound after Sunday's loss to Bowling Green at Brooks Gym. Charleston Southern enters the contest sitting at 2-7. They're led by second-year head...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77

Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Project On-Track helping local students combat learning loss

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping young students in local elementary schools get back on track is the goal of a program some King University students are participating in. It's called Project On-Track, and it's a high-dosage/low-ratio tutoring program, which is one of the educational initiatives with the Niswonger Foundation.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant's emissions in Kingsport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Casino gives back to local community

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock presented donations totaling $50,000 to five local nonprofits: Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire, Barter Theatre, Healing Hands, Salvation Army and Girls Inc. Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock supports these local nonprofits...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

