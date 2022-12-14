Read full article on original website
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
King gets swept by UNC Pembroke
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The King basketball teams got swept at home by UNC Pembroke on Thursday afternoon. The Tornado men kept things close early but eventually fell to the number 15 team in Division II by a 88-62 final. Michael Mays lea King with 22 points. The women's...
Tribe Athletic Complex set to host Dobyns-Bennett boys' basketball game on Friday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Construction for the Tribe Athletic Complex at the former Sullivan North High School is finally nearing the end ahead of Dobyns-Bennett’s Friday night basketball game against Volunteer. Student athletes and community members are getting ready to step foot inside of the newly renovated Tribe...
Emory & Henry, Tuculum split doubleheader
Jake Moynihan hit a layup with 4:30 left in the game to Emory & Henry a lead they would never give up as the Wasps win on the road at Tusculum 78-75. Jake Moynihan led Emory with 15 off the bench Patrick Antonelli, Malcolm Morgan and Jalen Leftwich each added 12. The Wasps improve to 7-3 on the season.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Local high schools to receive new athletic facilities
Two local high schools are receiving stadium facelifts as the Washington County Board of Education moves forward with plans to renovate the athletic facilities. Board members met with members of the Lewis Group Architects Tuesday night to further discuss plans for the facilities. “We want to talk to you more...
In a battle of defending state champions Dobyns-Bennett gets past Greeneville
(WJHL) — Defending state champions met on the high school basketball court tonight in Greeneville when the Greene Devils hosted the Dobyns-Bennett Indians…Both of these teams looking different from their title runs last year. Dobyns-Bennett vs Greeneville Science Hill vs Unicoi Co. Lady Indians vs Lady Greene Devils
ETSU women's basketball team begins two-game road trip Wednesday
ETSU begins a three-game stretch of games against opponents from the Big Sky Conference as they travel to take on Charleston Southern Wednesday. The Bucs look to rebound after Sunday's loss to Bowling Green at Brooks Gym. Charleston Southern enters the contest sitting at 2-7. They're led by second-year head...
Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Project On-Track helping local students combat learning loss
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping young students in local elementary schools get back on track is the goal of a program some King University students are participating in. It's called Project On-Track, and it's a high-dosage/low-ratio tutoring program, which is one of the educational initiatives with the Niswonger Foundation.
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Tennessee, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
Landlords sue to break contract with Bristol Women’s Health clinic after learning it performs abortions
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. The owners of the building that houses a Bristol abortion clinic that has attracted international attention since it opened this summer have sued to have the lease terminated, saying they were deceived about the property’s intended use.
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
Hawkins Co. mom begs TN health board to bring her daughter home with life-saving machine
A Tennessee mother is desperate to bring her 10-month-old daughter home for Christmas.
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant's emissions in Kingsport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
Gary John Hochstein III Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kingsport (Kingsport, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning. The accident happened on Interstate 81 north at around 7:30 a.m. A Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a red Hyundai sedan from behind as it was making its way north.
Bristol Casino gives back to local community
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock presented donations totaling $50,000 to five local nonprofits: Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire, Barter Theatre, Healing Hands, Salvation Army and Girls Inc. Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock supports these local nonprofits...
Mountain Youth Academy: Staff injured after 6 youths start riot
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that deputies had responded to a riot Sunday at the Mountain Youth Academy that had resulted in significant property damage. The sheriff's office stated a group of juveniles had led the riot and were detained until a hearing could be held.
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
