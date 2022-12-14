Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle City Council wraps a December urbanist package with new street cafe and food truck regulations, and design review exemption for affordable housing
The Seattle City Council approved a slate of legislation Tuesday sure to make the city’s urbanists pleased, unanimously passing one bill hoped to speed the development of affordable housing and another that will help keep outdoor spaces and food trucks a part of Seattle’s vibrant food and drink scene.
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit announces further delays to Federal Way Link, other extension projects
Sound Transit recently announced updates on several light rail projects including the Federal Way Link Extension route. The organization is in the process of growing its regional light rail network from the current 26 miles to 62 miles of increased access and routes. Federal Way Link Extension (FWLE) is one...
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
KOMO News
King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle
SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Issues First-Ever Veto Over Project Labor Agreement Ordinance
At the Everett City Council meeting Wednesday night Everett, Washington Mayor Cassie Franklin issued the first-ever veto of her administration. Last week the Everett City Council adopted Council bill 3912-22. It changed how the City deals with Project Labor Agreements. When she was on the City Council in 2019 Franklin...
publicola.com
Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down
1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
KUOW
Seattle streeteries are going to stick around town
The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that will allow restaurants and other owners to set up tables on sidewalks and in parking spaces, as long as they get a long-term permit. Councilmember Dan Strauss says the move adds to the fabric of the city. "Small businesses and...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?
District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
KUOW
Amazon to give millions for affordable housing around Seattle
Amazon is planning to spend $150 million to build and preserve 1,700 units of affordable housing in and around Seattle. Geekwire reports that the money will go to 10 nonprofit organizations so they can pay for low-rate loans and grants. The projects are slated to happen in Seattle's Beacon Hill and Brighton neighborhoods, along with the Central District.
Inslee wants voters to approve $4B for affordable housing
Washington voters could be asked to approve $4 billion next year to help address the state's housing and homelessness crisis — but state officials say it won't raise taxes. Why it matters: Homelessness in the Seattle area has gotten worse in recent years, with more people living unsheltered now than two years ago, according to countywide numbers.
KUOW
Sea-Tac Airport now hosting Little Free Libraries
SeaTac is one of the first international airports to install little free libraries. Two such libraries are now active at the airport, thanks to the efforts of locals and artists. According to a port blog post, the idea came from Anika Klix, a former employee at the port. Klix had...
The Stranger
Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare
Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
capitolhillseattle.com
Design review: Someday they’ll redevelop the abandoned E Olive Way Starbucks but first they’re building this 7-story mixed-use apartment building across the street
Seattle takes scalpel to police budget amid city's crime wave
Facing budget shortfalls and pressure from liberal activists, Seattle City Council members voted to slash dozens of positions from the city’s police force even as violence in Seattle grows.
kptv.com
Amtrak unveils new passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - New trains connecting Oregon, Washington and British Columbia are coming to the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Eight new trainsets and two new locomotives will be carrying people along the I-5 Corridor. “Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington,...
KUOW
Here's where you can get out of Seattle's bitter cold
Following an already cold start to winter, the Seattle area is bracing for dangerously low overnight temperatures this week. Multiple severe weather shelters will open around King County for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold. With temperatures set to fall into the 20s at night this week...
