Seattle City Council wraps a December urbanist package with new street cafe and food truck regulations, and design review exemption for affordable housing

The Seattle City Council approved a slate of legislation Tuesday sure to make the city’s urbanists pleased, unanimously passing one bill hoped to speed the development of affordable housing and another that will help keep outdoor spaces and food trucks a part of Seattle’s vibrant food and drink scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle

SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Mayor Issues First-Ever Veto Over Project Labor Agreement Ordinance

At the Everett City Council meeting Wednesday night Everett, Washington Mayor Cassie Franklin issued the first-ever veto of her administration. Last week the Everett City Council adopted Council bill 3912-22. It changed how the City deals with Project Labor Agreements. When she was on the City Council in 2019 Franklin...
EVERETT, WA
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Seattle streeteries are going to stick around town

The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that will allow restaurants and other owners to set up tables on sidewalks and in parking spaces, as long as they get a long-term permit. Councilmember Dan Strauss says the move adds to the fabric of the city. "Small businesses and...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?

District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Amazon to give millions for affordable housing around Seattle

Amazon is planning to spend $150 million to build and preserve 1,700 units of affordable housing in and around Seattle. Geekwire reports that the money will go to 10 nonprofit organizations so they can pay for low-rate loans and grants. The projects are slated to happen in Seattle's Beacon Hill and Brighton neighborhoods, along with the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Inslee wants voters to approve $4B for affordable housing

Washington voters could be asked to approve $4 billion next year to help address the state's housing and homelessness crisis — but state officials say it won't raise taxes. Why it matters: Homelessness in the Seattle area has gotten worse in recent years, with more people living unsheltered now than two years ago, according to countywide numbers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Sea-Tac Airport now hosting Little Free Libraries

SeaTac is one of the first international airports to install little free libraries. Two such libraries are now active at the airport, thanks to the efforts of locals and artists. According to a port blog post, the idea came from Anika Klix, a former employee at the port. Klix had...
SEATAC, WA
The Stranger

Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare

Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Design review: Someday they’ll redevelop the abandoned E Olive Way Starbucks but first they’re building this 7-story mixed-use apartment building across the street

Design review: Someday they'll redevelop the abandoned E Olive Way Starbucks but first they're building this 7-story mixed-use apartment building across the street
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Amtrak unveils new passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - New trains connecting Oregon, Washington and British Columbia are coming to the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Eight new trainsets and two new locomotives will be carrying people along the I-5 Corridor. “Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington,...
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

Here's where you can get out of Seattle's bitter cold

Following an already cold start to winter, the Seattle area is bracing for dangerously low overnight temperatures this week. Multiple severe weather shelters will open around King County for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold. With temperatures set to fall into the 20s at night this week...
SEATTLE, WA

