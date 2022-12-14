Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Weapons violation arrest at Quincy High School #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment

Read full article on original website
Related
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Officers Assigned to Hyde Park Arrest Repeat Offender on 3rd Firearm Charge Following a Call for Shots Fired
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Natick Police Sgt Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Female Dispatcher Resigns
A Natick Police Sergeant has resigned after pleading guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher this week.Natick accepted the resignation of Sgt. James Quilty on Thursday, Dec. 15, the town said i…
nbcboston.com
New Murder Charge for Man Caught Jumping From Roxbury High-Rise
The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, was ordered held without bail in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.
25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
bpdnews.com
BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest 14-Year-Old Male Armed with Loaded Handgun in Roxbury
At about 4:28 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 14-year-old male from Roxbury in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The officers had stopped the juvenile as part of a firearm investigation when they recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun from the suspect’s waistband. The firearm was equipped with a laser sight and loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
WCVB
Do you recognize him? Police seek to identify man in connection with stabbing outside Boston gas station
BOSTON — Photos released Friday by the Boston Police Department show a person detectives want to identify in connection with the stabbing of a delivery driver outside a gas station on Tuesday. According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was working in the back of...
Lowell Police Add More Busts In Operation That Took On 'Cocaine Cowboys'
Lowell police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan revealed new charges and more arrests as part of their three-year investigation to break up one of the area's most prolific drug gangs called Cocaine Cowboys.Officials arrested 21 people in connection with several simultaneous raids police c…
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
Police ID Man Found Shot To Death In Boston
Authorities have identified the man who was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood as 22-year-old Idelfonso Velez of Boston. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police repor…
NECN
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
Boston police have confirmed that a man has died after a shooting overnight in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Kensington Street, according to Boston EMS. No one was transported from the scene, they said. Police announced in a press release Thursday morning...
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
Stoughton murder victim was “working hard to turn her life around,” says her friend
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A friend of the Stoughton murder victim shared photos and memories of 40-year-old Amber Buckner with Boston 25 News. Jessica Ferris says she was stunned when she learned Wednesday that Bruckner died in such a tragic way. “No, I was told she was murdered. And then...
Knife-wielding suspect crawls into Frito Lay truck, stabs driver at Mass and Cass
BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect who attacked a Frito Lay delivery driver in the city’s troubled Mass and Cass area. It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. A police report said the Frito Lay driver had just finished his last drop-off of the...
whdh.com
Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed a woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house. She has...
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
Boston police looking for suspect in assault that left victim needing brain surgery
After a November assault left a victim requiring brain surgery, the Boston police are looking for the public’s help identifying the alleged assailant. On Nov. 5 at 1:49 a.m., police arrived at 279 Tremont St. to find a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
Former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault charge
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem District Court jury has found a former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and violating a restraining order, officials announced. The jury found former police Sgt. Brendan O’Brien guilty of the charges on Monday. He resigned from the department on...
Comments / 0