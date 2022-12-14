ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Dating app suspect Timothy Olson asks for new public defender

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo, Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Timothy Olson, the man facing charges over allegedly kidnapping and stealing from an elderly woman, is asking for a new attorney in the case.

52-year-old Olson apparently wants a new public defender.

These developments came out of a hearing on Wednesday. Olson's preliminary hearing was rescheduled for Jan. 24, online court records show.

Olson didn’t give any reason why, merely saying he wants someone new.

When asked if he was hiring them, Olson told the court it would be “worked out” by the public defender’s office.

“So, is that true you wish to ask one new attorney?” said Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Barry Phillips.

“Yes, I actually met with some, my new attorney last night. They should be contacting somebody this morning or sometime today,” said Olson.

The motion was approved and Commissioner Phillips made it clear that if this new counsel falls through, it may take Olson 30-90 days to get a new public defender.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Olson faces a felony kidnapping charge, among other charges, in Milwaukee County Court. Prosecutors say he abducted a 79-year-old woman at the Casa Di Giorgio restaurant, forced her to drive around and stole money from her.

Olson is also facing charges in Racine County, where he is accused of using a dating app to drug and then steal from women in bars. One of those women later died. The so-called “dating app predator” became a person of interest in South Milwaukee after the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, who collapsed just minutes after being seen with him at a bar.

Olson is wanted by several police departments for similar crimes against women, like Racine where he has a warrant for 5 additional counts of Felony Identify Theft for financial gain.

Correction: His next court appearance is on Jan. 24, not Jan. 25.

