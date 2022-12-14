ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27east.com

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store

Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
BALDWIN, NY
27east.com

Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal

Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter

Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longislandbusiness.com

CDM Cesspool Service: Keeping Suffolk County Flowing Smoothly for 3 Decades

When it comes to cesspools, the less you’re reminded of them, the better. However, sometimes issues may arise, and when that happens you’ll certainly want the services of a trained and skilled professional to get things flowing smoothly once again. And when that time comes, Suffolk County residents will certainly want CDM Cesspool Service – and their three decades of expertise – by their side.
27east.com

Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26

On November 26, 2022 Anne Fromm Forbes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and her guardian “Angel” in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in 1926, Anne was the loving mother... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin's Family Home Indicted

Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads

It’s back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec...
EAST HAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

