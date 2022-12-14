Read full article on original website
PSEG Long Island Prepares To Run New Cables Along Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
PSEG Long Island Prepares To Run New Cables Along Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike

The appearance of two flatbed trucks laden with what appeared to be transformers outside the Long Island Power Authority substation on the Sag Harbor-Bridgehampton Turnpike on Thursday, December 15, set...
27east.com
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and...
Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store
Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
27east.com
Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal
Potter's Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal

Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns...
27east.com
Southampton Town Planning Board’s Split Vote Approves East Quogue Golf Resort Project
Southampton Town Planning Board's Split Vote Approves East Quogue Golf Resort Project

It's all over but the lawsuits. A decade-long, often convoluted and always controversial process came to an end on December 8, when a majority of the members of the Southampton...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Dix Hills Cottage Fire Remembered For 'Enthusiasm For Life'
A 32-year-old woman who died in a fire at her Long Island home is being remembered by those who knew her as a dedicated businesswoman whose enthusiasm and love of life left a lasting impact on others.Tanya Bathija died in an early morning fire that broke out at a Dix Hills cottage on Carlls St…
Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
27east.com
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter

Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS.
longislandbusiness.com
CDM Cesspool Service: Keeping Suffolk County Flowing Smoothly for 3 Decades
When it comes to cesspools, the less you’re reminded of them, the better. However, sometimes issues may arise, and when that happens you’ll certainly want the services of a trained and skilled professional to get things flowing smoothly once again. And when that time comes, Suffolk County residents will certainly want CDM Cesspool Service – and their three decades of expertise – by their side.
27east.com
Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26
Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26

On November 26, 2022 Anne Fromm Forbes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and her guardian "Angel" in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in 1926, Anne was the loving mother...
longisland.com
Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin's Family Home Indicted
Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
Report: Nassau Police Seize Thousands of Stolen Catalytic Converters; Huntington Home Searched
Police seized $7 million and thousands of stolen catalytic converters in Nassau County they announced Wednesday. They served search warrants on the homes of two Long Beach brothers, Andrew Pawelsky, 24, and his brother, Alan Pawelsky, 20. They and federal officers also served a search Read More ...
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Long Island Robbery Suspect
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a gas station.The robbery took place in Yaphank around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Speedway located at 80 Horseblock Road.According to Suffolk County Police, the man, armed with a gun…
Police: Woodfield Road in West Hempstead closed due to deadly hit-and-run investigation
Authorities say the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. According to detectives, a witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road. As the witness tried to render aid to the individual, a four-door sedan traveling westbound on the road struck the victim and did not stop.
27east.com
Vehicles Stolen in East Hampton Connected to Violent Gang Involved in Shooting Outside Zeldin Household, and in Farmingville Murder
Vehicles Stolen in East Hampton Connected to Violent Gang Involved in Shooting Outside Zeldin Household, and in Farmingville Murder

The theft of two vehicles from an East Hampton Village property last spring entwined the Village Police in a countywide investigation of a criminal street gang that is accused of...
27east.com
East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads
East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at 'Desperate' Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads

It's back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will...
27east.com
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island dedicated a new home in East Hampton on Monday for a local veteran and his son. The two-story, four-bedroom house with a garage on...
27east.com
Two Resolutions Are Tabled, Against the Mayor’s Wishes, at Southampton Village Board Meeting
Two Resolutions Are Tabled, Against the Mayor's Wishes, at Southampton Village Board Meeting

A resolution to establish a vacant property registry — an initiative championed by Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren — was tabled on December 8 after Village Board members Bill Manger,...
Woman, 32, killed in Long Island house fire, 3 others injured
Suffolk County officials are investigating a house fire that killed a woman and injured three others on Long Island early this morning, according to officials.
