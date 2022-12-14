Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Related
“Every Day Is An Anniversary of a Gun Death”
Dozens of advocates against gun violence gathered in Fair Haven Heights to mourn the 26 young people murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School — as well as the hundreds of fellow Connecticut residents shot to death each year — in a solemn ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of a preventable tragedy.
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
NBC Connecticut
25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
News 12
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
A Scarsdale police officer is suspended with pay after he was arrested in Elmsford. Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month. He allegedly hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer. It's unclear how they...
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
Déjà Vu: Paterson Ex-Con Gets Life With No Parole For 30 Years For Shooting City Dad Of 6 Dead
UPDATE: A Paterson ex-con who was convicted of murder for the second time following a retrial was re-sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a city father of six. Charles Grant must serve 30 years before he’ll be eligible for parole for killing Isaac "Blaze" Tucker, 40,...
Officer who took Milford woman's complaint weeks before death placed on leave
MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer was placed on administrative leave this week amid an internal investigation of his handling of a protective order violation request by a woman later killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt, on...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven
State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash
Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
Police: Woodfield Road in West Hempstead closed due to deadly hit-and-run investigation
Authorities say the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. According to detectives, a witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road. As the witness tried to render aid to the individual, a four-door sedan traveling westbound on the road struck the victim and did not stop.
New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
Spring Valley Police Department’s first Haitian officer dies at age 66
Demetrius was the first Haitian police officer in the Spring Valley Police Department, and was given numerous awards during his career.
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin
Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
Police: Shots fired near charter school in Yonkers
It appears no one was hurt, and officers say there is no threat to the community.
Comments / 0