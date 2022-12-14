ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

New Haven Independent

“Every Day Is An Anniversary of a Gun Death”

Dozens of advocates against gun violence gathered in Fair Haven Heights to mourn the 26 young people murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School — as well as the hundreds of fellow Connecticut residents shot to death each year — in a solemn ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of a preventable tragedy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford

A Scarsdale police officer is suspended with pay after he was arrested in Elmsford. Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month. He allegedly hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer. It's unclear how they...
SCARSDALE, NY
Eyewitness News

Woman shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven

State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash

Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
HARTFORD, CT
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin

Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
HARTFORD, CT

