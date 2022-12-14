ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings the holiday sound to Bridgestone Arena

By Cole Johnson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEKd6_0jiPlimm00

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their holiday sound to Bridgestone Arena on December 14.

"For 2022 , TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” to 60 cities across the nation," Bridgestone Arena's website said.

As of this report tickets for Wednesday's show are still available. The doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m.

According to Bridgestone Arena's website, tickets went on sale in September on Live Nation's website with a portion of the money going to the Nashville Humane Association.

"Keeping with the O'Neill's vision ( Paul O’Neill , and his wife Desi), TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, thankfully, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group," Bridgestone Arena's website said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
New York Post

The Rascals drummer Dino Danelli dead at 78

Dino Danelli, the founding drummer of rock band The Rascals, died on Thursday. He was 78. Danelli’s death was confirmed by a friend and archivist of the band, Joe Russo, who shared the news to Facebook. According to Russo, Danelli had health issues that began in 2017, citing the “primary challenges” as coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, among others. “I hope you will all continue to appreciate his talent and send him your love. Thank you for supporting his various endeavors throughout his career,” Russo’s statement read. “You all made it possible for him to live his dream, which was to...
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce And Molly Tuttle’s Christmas Bluegrass Medley Is What Holiday Music Should Sound Like

THIS is my kinda Christmas music. Carly Pearce and Molly Tuttle teamed up for an awesome bluegrass medley of a few Christmas classics on CMA’s Country Christmas special last night, and they’re quite honestly a duo I never knew I needed. Carly hosted the show for the second year in a row, and delivered a few great solo performances of her own, as well. In case you don’t already know, she has a background in bluegrass, and grew up singing it all […] The post Carly Pearce And Molly Tuttle’s Christmas Bluegrass Medley Is What Holiday Music Should Sound Like first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May

Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Rolling Stone

Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest

Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
OHIO STATE
Noisecreep

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy