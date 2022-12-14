ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase

The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal

Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads

It’s back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26

On November 26, 2022 Anne Fromm Forbes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and her guardian “Angel” in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in 1926, Anne was the loving mother... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature

Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
27east.com

Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter

Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
longisland.com

Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village

What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
27east.com

Hampton Bays Wrestling Hosts Annual Doc Fallot Duals

The Hampton Bays wrestling team hosted its annual Doc Fallot Memorial Tournament on Saturday, hosting nine schools in the all day dual-meet style competition. Joining the Baymen on their home... more. Despite his team going 1-4 at the Hampton Bays Doc Fallot Wrestling Duals this past ... by Drew Budd.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy