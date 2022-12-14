Read full article on original website
27east.com
East Hampton Town Officials Confirm That They Will Offer Land Swap to County, As Speculated, To Make Way For Sewer System in Montauk
East Hampton Town officials on Tuesday confirmed plans to propose a land swap with Suffolk County, offering a 19-acre parcel that the town just purchased off East Lake Drive in... more. Nine states along the Eastern Seaboard are seeking to appoint a single administrator in charge ... by Michael Wright.
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
27east.com
PSEG Long Island Prepares To Run New Cables Along Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
The appearance of two flatbed trucks laden with what appeared to be transformers outside the Long Island Power Authority substation on the Sag Harbor-Bridgehampton Turnpike on Thursday, December 15, set... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase
The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal
Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Two Resolutions Are Tabled, Against the Mayor’s Wishes, at Southampton Village Board Meeting
A resolution to establish a vacant property registry — an initiative championed by Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren — was tabled on December 8 after Village Board members Bill Manger,... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness....
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Middle School Breaks Records at State Youth and Government Conference
Westhampton Beach Middle School broke records last month at the New York State YMCA Youth and Government Conference. The cohort of 36 students, which traveled to Albany in November for... more. Heart of the Hamptons hosted its 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday at Coopers ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads
It’s back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec...
27east.com
Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26
On November 26, 2022 Anne Fromm Forbes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and her guardian “Angel” in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in 1926, Anne was the loving mother... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature
Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
27east.com
Hampton Bays Man Convicted in 2020 Murder of Romantic Rival From Sag Harbor
Alcides Lopez Cambara’s murderous jealousy and greed ensured that Marco Grisales would never celebrate another birthday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a press release announcing a... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He...
27east.com
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter
Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
27east.com
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island dedicated a new home in East Hampton on Monday for a local veteran and his son. The two-story, four-bedroom house with a garage on... more. Next week will be the winter equinox, the official calendar start of winter. Are you ... 15 Dec 2022 by Andrew Messinger.
27east.com
Vehicles Stolen in East Hampton Connected to Violent Gang Involved in Shooting Outside Zeldin Household, and in Farmingville Murder
The theft of two vehicles from an East Hampton Village property last spring entwined the Village Police in a countywide investigation of a criminal street gang that is accused of... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
longisland.com
Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village
What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
11 Former Union Officials Admit To Accepting Bribes, Suffolk County DA Says
The former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council and 10 other former union officials have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their acceptance of bribes and illegal cash payments. James Cahill, the former president of the organization that represents more than 200,000 unionized construction workers,...
27east.com
Hampton Bays Wrestling Hosts Annual Doc Fallot Duals
The Hampton Bays wrestling team hosted its annual Doc Fallot Memorial Tournament on Saturday, hosting nine schools in the all day dual-meet style competition. Joining the Baymen on their home... more. Despite his team going 1-4 at the Hampton Bays Doc Fallot Wrestling Duals this past ... by Drew Budd.
