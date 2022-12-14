Read full article on original website
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 16, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 16, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 16, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Announces Award Winners
Each year Sheriff Jeff Shaver hosts an End-of-the-Year Award celebration for Sheriff’s Office employees. During this meeting, Sheriff Shaver and Chief Deputy Summerford presented awards to show their appreciation to Deputies and Corrections Officers for their outstanding performance over the past year – while serving and protecting residents of Cherokee County.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man
Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
wbrc.com
Elderly man killed in Calhoun Co. crash
wrganews.com
Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies
According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
Ga. jail officer, wife arrested for forcing teen to live in house full of feces, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County jail officer and his wife have been arrested after police say their home was full of animal urine and feces. Simon and Kimberly Worrell are facing child and animal cruelty charges, according to arrest reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Commission Signs Proclamation in Honor of Mr. Earl W. McPeak
During the most recent meeting of the Cherokee County Commission a special tribute was awarded to Mr. Earl McPeak, as a Proclamation was signed honoring him for his outstanding service to his community, to his country, to his fellow man and for his heroic efforts in the Armed Forces,. Proclamation...
Do you know this man? He died Wednesday in prison and seemingly has no family
Alabama state officials are seeking the public’s help to locate any surviving family members of an inmate who died of natural causes earlier this week. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was serving a life sentence for a 1975 rape conviction from Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive early in the...
DNA evidence leads to identity, conviction of Alabama man involved in 2018 Mississippi armed robberies
A federal jury convicted an Alabama man of two counts of robbery, two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, of Anniston, Alabama, was convicted on December 12, 2022, in U.S....
ABC 33/40 News
Two-vehicle crash closes part of Alabama 21 in Talladega County
Both lanes of Alabama 21 near mile marker 238 in Talladega County are closed due to a two-vehicle wreck. The wreck involves commercial vehicles, and happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning. Traffic is being re-routed to McElderry Road. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
wvtm13.com
Ohatchee man dies in vehicle accident
weisradio.com
State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
wrganews.com
37-year-old Rome man arrested for Animal Cruelty
A 37-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday for animal cruelty charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ricky Lee Pearson of a Hosea Street address allegedly neglected to provide nourishment or care for four dogs living on his property. The dogs suffered from malnourishment, dehydration, and more. Pearson is being charged with one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
mageenews.com
Alabama Man Found Guilty of Robberies and Firearm Offenses after Seven Day Trial
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi. Jackson, Miss. – A federal jury convicted an Anniston, Alabama man of two...
weisradio.com
Four Vehicle Wreck Wednesday Morning on Highway 9 Near Ellisville / UPDATED
A four-vehicle wreck took place at around 8:30am Wednesday, on Alabama Highway 9 South near Ellisville. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, those involved included a 2008 Dodge Charger, being driven by a male resident of Piedmont, and he was listed as receiving injuries and being transported to Rome for treatment; a 2011 Honda Pilot being driven by a male from Piedmont, who was carried to Atrium/Floyd in Rome; and a 2005 GMC being driven by a male resident from Piedmont and a 2003 Chevy being driven by a male from Gadsden – Neither of whom was injured.
wtva.com
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
weisradio.com
Food Give Away Saturday Dec 17th In Centre
The Clear View Worship Center is having a Food Give Away on Saturday, December 17th, beginning at 9 am until All is Gone. This will be a drive through distribution. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The Clear View Worship Center is located on the Cedar...
wvtm13.com
Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
