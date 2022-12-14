Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO