Cherokee County, AL

weisradio.com

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Announces Award Winners

Each year Sheriff Jeff Shaver hosts an End-of-the-Year Award celebration for Sheriff’s Office employees. During this meeting, Sheriff Shaver and Chief Deputy Summerford presented awards to show their appreciation to Deputies and Corrections Officers for their outstanding performance over the past year – while serving and protecting residents of Cherokee County.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man

Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Elderly man killed in Calhoun Co. crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly man from Ohatchee died in a two-vehicle crash December 14 in Calhoun County. The man has been identified as Floyd E. Hale. He was 83. Authorities say he was killed when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies

According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Two-vehicle crash closes part of Alabama 21 in Talladega County

Both lanes of Alabama 21 near mile marker 238 in Talladega County are closed due to a two-vehicle wreck. The wreck involves commercial vehicles, and happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning. Traffic is being re-routed to McElderry Road. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Ohatchee man dies in vehicle accident

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — An 83-year-old man from Ohatchee was fatally injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday. Officials responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened at 4:35 p.m. on Alabama 144 in Calhoun County. Police said Floyd Hale was driving a 2012 Nissan Frontier when he was struck by...
OHATCHEE, AL
weisradio.com

State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

37-year-old Rome man arrested for Animal Cruelty

A 37-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday for animal cruelty charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ricky Lee Pearson of a Hosea Street address allegedly neglected to provide nourishment or care for four dogs living on his property. The dogs suffered from malnourishment, dehydration, and more. Pearson is being charged with one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Four Vehicle Wreck Wednesday Morning on Highway 9 Near Ellisville / UPDATED

A four-vehicle wreck took place at around 8:30am Wednesday, on Alabama Highway 9 South near Ellisville. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, those involved included a 2008 Dodge Charger, being driven by a male resident of Piedmont, and he was listed as receiving injuries and being transported to Rome for treatment; a 2011 Honda Pilot being driven by a male from Piedmont, who was carried to Atrium/Floyd in Rome; and a 2005 GMC being driven by a male resident from Piedmont and a 2003 Chevy being driven by a male from Gadsden – Neither of whom was injured.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Food Give Away Saturday Dec 17th In Centre

The Clear View Worship Center is having a Food Give Away on Saturday, December 17th, beginning at 9 am until All is Gone. This will be a drive through distribution. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The Clear View Worship Center is located on the Cedar...
CENTRE, AL
wvtm13.com

Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
ASHVILLE, AL

