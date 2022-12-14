ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

WEATHER NOW: Evening Rain Showers, Breezy; Drier Weekend

A storm is slowly moving along the southern New England coast and will bring “lighter” rain and gusty breezes this evening. The lack of cold air means all RAIN for our area as temperatures continue to sit in the 40s. After midnight and before dawn, the rain may end a a brief period of light snow across northern Rhode Island with a coating only in spots.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

No Snow- But Plenty Of Wind And Rain Headed Our Way

It looks like we are going to miss a lot of the snow. But the National Weather Service says we aren't out of the woods with the latest storm to hit the region. Parts of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut are predicted to measure about a half-foot of snow from Thursday to Saturday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCVB

Video: Wet morning commute ahead as storm hits

The storm will start early Friday morning, bringing in rain, wet snow and gusty winds. North and central areas of Massachusetts will get snow. The snow line will move towards the eastern coast going into Saturday, and the rest of Massachusetts will see some snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Snowstorm Prompts New Warning for Drivers in Mass. Thru Saturday

The winter storm barreling toward Massachusetts is going to make roads messy, the Department of Transportation warned Thursday. Drivers should keep a close eye on the weather over the next three days, with up to a foot of snow in the forecast in the west and heavy rain coming for the east, state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Massachusetts Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Electricity

Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power on Friday as a winter storm continues to blast the region. As of 8 p.m., just under 2,500 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Massachusetts, though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

By Week’s End, The Berkshires Could See Another Round Of Snow

Fall is slowly but surely winding down, but folks like Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature have other plans in mind for the beautiful Berkshires and our surrounding tri-state region as we were slammed with our first significant snowfall on Sunday. Some areas saw anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of the white stuff as Stockbridge and Lenox measured 8 inches plus on the ground and Pittsfield hit the jackpot of about 9 and a half inches as their neighbors in the hilly terrain picked up a bit over 8 inches which shows you how the trends regarding these storms could impact a a particular area.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Is It Illegal to Pass a Snow Plow on Massachusetts Roads?

While it's still not officially winter for another seven days, the snowy season has arrived in Massachusetts, with its first heavy snowfall hitting the western half of the state over the weekend. With another three to six inches expected in western Massachusetts Thursday into Friday, plows are roaring and ready to go which means it's time for Massachusetts drivers to share the roads.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy