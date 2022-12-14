Read full article on original website
Heavy rain for most with up to a foot of wet heavy snow for high elevations
A heavy cold rain will fall throughout most of the state Friday morning, but higher elevations will see up to a foot of snow. It’s a widely divergent forecast with this winter storm as it moves in from the west bringing precipitation to the state through Saturday morning. For...
WPRI
WEATHER NOW: Evening Rain Showers, Breezy; Drier Weekend
A storm is slowly moving along the southern New England coast and will bring “lighter” rain and gusty breezes this evening. The lack of cold air means all RAIN for our area as temperatures continue to sit in the 40s. After midnight and before dawn, the rain may end a a brief period of light snow across northern Rhode Island with a coating only in spots.
Thousands Without Power As Snow Blankets Parts Of Western Mass
As much as a foot of snow has fallen in parts of Western Massachusetts on Friday, Dec. 16, with more on the way. But along with the beautiful views come traffic issues and power outages. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) lists more than 3,000 power outages in pockets across...
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
iheart.com
No Snow- But Plenty Of Wind And Rain Headed Our Way
It looks like we are going to miss a lot of the snow. But the National Weather Service says we aren't out of the woods with the latest storm to hit the region. Parts of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut are predicted to measure about a half-foot of snow from Thursday to Saturday.
WCVB
Video: Wet morning commute ahead as storm hits
The storm will start early Friday morning, bringing in rain, wet snow and gusty winds. North and central areas of Massachusetts will get snow. The snow line will move towards the eastern coast going into Saturday, and the rest of Massachusetts will see some snow.
nbcboston.com
Snowstorm Prompts New Warning for Drivers in Mass. Thru Saturday
The winter storm barreling toward Massachusetts is going to make roads messy, the Department of Transportation warned Thursday. Drivers should keep a close eye on the weather over the next three days, with up to a foot of snow in the forecast in the west and heavy rain coming for the east, state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
NECN
Massachusetts Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Electricity
Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power on Friday as a winter storm continues to blast the region. As of 8 p.m., just under 2,500 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Massachusetts, though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
From rain to heavy snow: What to know about winter storm coming Dec. 15-16
————— What forecasters are sure of is that a large precipitation shield will overspread the region Thursday night into Saturday. But what form that precipitation takes and how much we’ll get is going to be highly dependent on where you are. A winter storm watch...
National Grid preparing for potential power outages from storm
Massachusetts residents should be prepared for the possibility of heavy wet snow and strong winds causing power outages Thursday night through Saturday.
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as strong winter storm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by early Friday morning in New Hampshire as a strong winter storm started moving through New Hampshire. Up to a foot of snow is possible in some areas Friday and Saturday. Visit this link and...
Same storm, different conditions for Mass. residents
ATHOL, Mass. — The storm looked very different depending on where you were in the state. By mid-afternoon, shoving and plowing was underway in Athol. People were trudging through cold, snowy conditions along Main Street in Athol. We asked locals in Athol if they thought it was fair that...
fox61.com
Nor’easter heading to Connecticut tonight. Here is everything to know about timing, impacts and potential snow totals
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is getting ready for a likely mix of precipitation Thursday night into Friday, as a sizable nor'easter develops and moves up the east coast. This storm will be all about elevation. A prolonged period of heavy wet snow will make a mess in the northwest hills of Connecticut.
By Week’s End, The Berkshires Could See Another Round Of Snow
Fall is slowly but surely winding down, but folks like Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature have other plans in mind for the beautiful Berkshires and our surrounding tri-state region as we were slammed with our first significant snowfall on Sunday. Some areas saw anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of the white stuff as Stockbridge and Lenox measured 8 inches plus on the ground and Pittsfield hit the jackpot of about 9 and a half inches as their neighbors in the hilly terrain picked up a bit over 8 inches which shows you how the trends regarding these storms could impact a a particular area.
Is It Illegal to Pass a Snow Plow on Massachusetts Roads?
While it's still not officially winter for another seven days, the snowy season has arrived in Massachusetts, with its first heavy snowfall hitting the western half of the state over the weekend. With another three to six inches expected in western Massachusetts Thursday into Friday, plows are roaring and ready to go which means it's time for Massachusetts drivers to share the roads.
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported ahead of incoming storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are starting to be reported as an incoming winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of New Hampshire Friday and Saturday. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
