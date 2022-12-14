Former Citizens Police Review Board member files lawsuit against Tallahassee

A former member of the city of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board has filed a federal civil complaint against the city of Tallahassee.

Taylor Biro filed a complaint with the United States District Court Northern District of Florida Tuesday.

The lawsuit requests $75,000 from the city of Tallahassee and the city pays all her legal fees associated with the case.

The document says the city of Tallahassee decision to terminate her was first amendment retaliation.

In the complaint, Biro acknowledged that a cup she had while on the Citizen Police Review Board, also known as the Citizens Police Review Board, said “abolish police” during the two years she was a member of the board.

The complaint notes during a Nov. 9, 2022 city of Tallahassee commission meeting, after the Citizen Police Review Board gave a presentation, commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox stated she had been advised that Biro, as a member of the Citizen Police Review Board, brought a cup that said “F the Police”.

The complaint notes Williams-Cox's statement about the cup was not accurate.

The document goes on to say Williams-Cox said that the sticker on Biro’s cup demonstrated Biro was biased and should be removed from the review board.

The complaint notes that while serving on the board, Biro has not had an incident or complaint for more than two years since her appointment by the city of Tallahassee commissioners via a vote September of 2020.

The document alleges because of the city’s actions, Biro was targeted by Blue Live Matters advocates and harassed in the local news.

The complaint notes on Nov. 16 that the Florida Benevolent Police Association, which is also known as the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA), requested the removal of Biro from the review board.

On Dec. 7, city commissioners Williams-Cox, Curtis Richardson and mayor John Dailey voted to terminate Biro from the Citizens Police Review Board.

The complaint notes that Biro had support to not terminate her by the review board.

The complaint notes that her removal from the review board was taken against her based on her speech, which is the sticker on her cup. The complaint notes her removal has caused immeasurable damages.

The document notes because of Biro's work in Tallahassee and Leon County for police reform, she was recommended to a non-partisan role on the Tallahassee Citizen Police Review Board in September 2020.

Marie A. Mattox, who is Biro's attorney in the case, confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday that Biro received a lot of backlash from the sticker.

Mattox went on to note that Biro wanted to see reforms, not necessarily get rid of the police.

WTXL ABC 27 contacted the city of Tallahassee for comment on the complaint and is awaiting a response.