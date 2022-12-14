Read full article on original website
Senior Citizens Center packed for annual Christmas Bingo event
The Brownwood Senior Citizens Center was packed Friday morning for Christmas Bingo, the first of three holiday-themed events over the next few days. “At 7:15 this morning there was a line from the door out to the street. This is the busiest day of the year,” said Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Program Director Angie Dees. “We provide breakfast for them and now we play Bingo until we run out of prizes. We have 120 prizes valued from anywhere to $2,000 to $3,000 that were donated for Christmas Bingo.’
Two Steppin For Toys a Major Success This Year
At the end of the day Wednesday, the 2022 Two Steppin for Toys, at KOXE/KBWD, benefiting Toys for Kids, a total of 864 toys were donated and a total of $8,644.94 was received to help purchase more toys for children in Brown County. Toys donated included bikes, skate boards, scooters, Big Wheels, footballs, basketballs, dolls and so much more. A special thanks to all the volunteers who took time to join us in helping more than 1,198 kids have a Merry Christmas this year in Brown County.
Two-Steppin for Toys Underway at KOXE/KBWD
On a brisk but sunny Wednesday, the annual Two-Steppin for Toys is in progress at the KOXE/KBWD Radio studios at the corner of Carnegie and Lee Street. Shown in the photo are more than 20 bicycles which were donated by the staff of the Thomas R. Havins Unit in Brownwood, always a big supporter of the toy drive. Stop by the radio station through 5:00 pm today and donate toys or give a monetary donation to our volunteers standing next to the street, you don’t even have to get out of your car. All the toys and donations stay in Brown County to benefit hundreds of families through Toys for Kids. ALL DONATIONS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED!
KBB Announces Home Decorating Contest Winners
Keep Brownwood Beautiful has announced the winners of the Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Santa’s Favorite (above) Jingle ALL THE WAY! (above) Most Traditional & People’s Choice (above) Jeff Mobley and Family at 1306 Cottage St. Keep Brownwood Beautiful would like to thank all of the entrants and online...
Brownwood ISD announces 2022 Holiday Card Design Contest Winners
Two winners have been selected for the 7th Annual Brownwood ISD (BISD) Holiday Card Contest. One design from elementary and one from secondary was selected as winners of the contest. Brownwood High School (BHS) senior Emma Carroll, and Coggin Elementary sixth-grade student Emma Edmonds submitted the winning entries that will be used for the official BISD card.
HPU announces office closure for holidays
Howard Payne University will be closed from Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 30, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 2. HPU’s Office of University Advancement will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30,...
HPU alumnus Dr. Ronny Marriott elected second VP of BGCT Executive Board
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumnus Dr. Ronny Marriott second vice president of the Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT) Executive Board. The announcement was made during the BGCT’s Annual Meeting in Waco. Dr. Marriott serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Burleson and was nominated to the BGCT post by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president.
Brownwood ISD announces December Spotlight employees
The Brownwood ISD sent over the following press release Monday morning:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Robin Smith. Ms. Smith is a Special Education teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston and is a Texas certified teacher (Special Education EC-12, Generalist EC-6, and ESL Supplemental EC-12).
Sammy Leon Curry, 74, of Brownwood
Sammy Leon Curry passed away peacefully in his home, with loved ones by his side on December 12, 2022. He fought a battle with his lungs for many years and just could not fight anymore. His body was tired, but his spirit never weakened. Sammy was born to Johnnie Lester...
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, 68, of Brownwood
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, age 68, of Brownwood, Texas passed on Monday December 12, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, in Brownwood.
Weekly Brown County Covid Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 130 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 130 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 124 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 50 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
City Council approves expansion of Brownwood Senior Citizens Center
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Covington Contracting in the amount of $336,573 to expand the Senior Citizens Center, located at 110 South Greenleaf. The Senior Citizens Center has a cash reserve account balance of $432,214 which can only be used...
Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83, of Bangs
Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83 years old of Bangs, Texas, formerly from Houston Texas passed away on December 12,2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on December 17th, 2022, at New Testament Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Brownwood Funeral Home. Dorothy Mae...
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith went home to Jesus on November 09, 2022 at the age 63. She was healed from her tough battle with cancer, peacefully, while surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Beth was born to Nancy and Bill Smith on January 11, 1959 in Odessa, Texas.
Mary L Stevens
Funeral service for Mary L Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Mary L Stevens, 68, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Mary L. Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BISD School Board Welcomes Newest Member, Selects Officers
In session this week, the Brownwood School Board approved the canvass of the November 8th election as presented. The Oath of Office was administered to new and re-elected Board Members. Trustees Michael Cloy (Place One), Roderick Jones, Sr. (Place Three) and Amary Doremus (Place Six) ran unopposed. Justin Posey (Place 7) was newly elected and is shown in the photo.
BMDD board approves five grants for local businesses, buildings
The Brownwood Municipal Development District board on directors on Monday approved the following grants during their meeting:. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount of $25,000 to Solstice Investors Group, LLC for a building located at 220 Center Avenue. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount...
Conceptual study for Bennie Houston Center renovation to be conducted
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, approved a conceptual study for the Bennie Houston Recreation Center, located at 505 Cordell Street, by BSW Architects out of Dallas for a maximum expense of $40,000. “It’s the first step in the right direction,” Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes said during...
