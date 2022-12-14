Whitmer signs directive telling state agencies to support Proposal 3

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed an executive directive ordering all state agencies to ensure they are supporting Michigan’s new constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.

Whitmer said at a news conference in Lansing that her order will institute an “all-hands-on-deck approach” to the implementation of the constitutional amendment, which was passed by voters in November as Proposal 3.

“(The passage of the amendment) delivered a clear message: A woman must be able to make her own health care decisions and politicians shouldn’t be making decisions for her,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said her order directs state departments to review how the amendment applies to their jurisdictions and identify ways in which they can protect and increase protections of abortion rights.

“We’re going to continue to move forward and make sure that Michigan is a place where all people can see a life for themselves,” Whitmer said.

The amendment goes into effect Dec. 24.

“Thanks to Prop 3, Michigan providers are now able to practice medicine without fear of being charged with a crime,” Nicole Wells Stallworth, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, said at Whitmer’s news conference. “I celebrate them today for their tireless commitment to the freedom, health and well-being of Michiganders and their role in helping to get this proposal passed.”

A recount was conducted for Proposal 3, though it did not cover enough votes to possibly reverse its passage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.