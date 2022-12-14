Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits
This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances. NBC4 has collected a list of the best areas in the Buckeye State for experiencing the holiday season. Findlay One hour and 45 minutes northwest of central Ohio, downtown Findlay is decorated […]
Central Ohio indigenous group raising funds to buy back land
In the 1840s, Native Americans in Ohio and other eastern states were pushed west. But, in 1956, the Indian Relocation Act encouraged them to come back. Now, the Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio has launched a capital campaign to purchase land of their own. While NAICCO’s campaign is all their own, the Land Back or Landback movement has spread throughout the United States and Canada.
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Most Beautiful Lake Erie Lighthouses
Lake Erie is the fourth largest of the Great Lakes, and home to some of the most traversed trade routes. Shipwrecks (estimated at 8,000!) occur here more often than in any other Great Lake. As a result, lighthouses have been built wherever they can be of help. The lighthouses of...
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
ocj.com
Ohio 2023 fair schedule
Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
spectrumnews1.com
Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
This spot in Ohio among best cities in U.S. for beer drinkers: study
Did your city make the list?
bgindependentmedia.org
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
ODOW surveys show record walleye hatch again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake Erie trawl surveys by the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s fisheries biologists have shown an unprecedented fifth straight year of record hatches of walleye around Lake Erie. While the yellow perch numbers are still low, a rapid growth rate of the perch stocks have been a cause for optimism.
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Darla
Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
