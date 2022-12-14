Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee. In the meantime, Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. The suspect is said to be 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Several families were swindled during the time of mourning, totaling $80,000.

