Newnan, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

11Alive

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Cobb Parkway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County. How the crash occurred was unclear. Police have not identified the victim, saying they were still working on notifying next of kin. The incident closed Cobb Parkway near the South...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

NPD officer recognized by Newnan Rotary Club

Officer William Hull with the Newnan Police Department was recognized as the “First Responder of the Year” by the Newnan Rotary Club. Chief Brent Blankenship introduced Hull to the club during their Friday meeting held at the Newnan Country Club. A nine-year veteran of law enforcement, Hull began...
NEWNAN, GA
orangeandbluepress.com

34-Year-Old Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee

Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee. In the meantime, Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. The suspect is said to be 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Several families were swindled during the time of mourning, totaling $80,000.
JONESBORO, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

New security cameras to go up around Henry County

McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Delta responds to incident involving employee hit by truck on tarmac

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Camdyn Davis, a 19-year-old Delta employee, is now on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on the Hartsfield-Jackson’s tarmac on Dec. 10. Camdyn is seen on video being struck by the truck at full speed. A police incident report...
ATLANTA, GA

