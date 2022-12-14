Read full article on original website
Walmart set to reopen 4 months after teen fire inside Peachtree City store
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Walmart in Fayette County is set to partially reopen next week four months after a fire forced it to close. The fire broke out at the store off Highway 54 on Aug. 24. Police later charged a 14-year-old girl with arson for setting the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
2 in custody after large police response near Gwinnett County hotel
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a large police presence outside a hotel on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall. Officers led a person in handcuffs near...
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County church
Photo by(Union Hill Church Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The former treasurer of Union Hill Church in Forsyth County has been charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over a period of close to seven years.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Cobb Parkway
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County. How the crash occurred was unclear. Police have not identified the victim, saying they were still working on notifying next of kin. The incident closed Cobb Parkway near the South...
Newnan Times-Herald
NPD officer recognized by Newnan Rotary Club
Officer William Hull with the Newnan Police Department was recognized as the “First Responder of the Year” by the Newnan Rotary Club. Chief Brent Blankenship introduced Hull to the club during their Friday meeting held at the Newnan Country Club. A nine-year veteran of law enforcement, Hull began...
‘It sounded like firecrackers’: Power surge causes thousands in damage for Cobb homeowners
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A power surge went through dozens of homes in East Cobb on Monday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage for a number of homeowners. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to neighbors who live at Sentinel Lake and said their subdivision was impacted.
The Citizen Online
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
orangeandbluepress.com
34-Year-Old Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee
Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee. In the meantime, Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. The suspect is said to be 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Several families were swindled during the time of mourning, totaling $80,000.
Henry County Daily Herald
New security cameras to go up around Henry County
McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
All lanes clear on I-85 in Gwinnett County after major wreck
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: All lanes are now clear. Police said that a vehicle had been abandoned in the HOT lane. When a second vehicle came driving down the interstate, it struck the abandoned car, causing the driver to lose control. Officers add that the driver's vehicle then...
2 critically injured after car being chased by troopers crashes, bursts into flames
ATLANTA — Two people are in critical condition after a car that was being chased by Georgia State Patrol crashed and burst into flames. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol said they were patrolling GA-400 SB near Lenox Road around 1 a.m....
Teens go joyriding in stolen vehicle; 1 arrested, 1 on the run, Ga. police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Union City police arrested one teen and are looking for another, after the two teens allegedly stole a car. The UCPD Traffic Unit was alerted via camera technology of a stolen vehicle driving through the city. Police responded, spotted the vehicle and attempted to box it in, but the teens accelerated, eluding police, officials said.
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have...
fox5atlanta.com
Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
fox5atlanta.com
Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom, son busted in Peachtree City drug raid
Peachtree City police say 17-year-old Bradley Kantor and his mother, Ashley Kantor, did not learn their lesson after a similar raid in 2021. The two were arrested and booked.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Delta responds to incident involving employee hit by truck on tarmac
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Camdyn Davis, a 19-year-old Delta employee, is now on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on the Hartsfield-Jackson’s tarmac on Dec. 10. Camdyn is seen on video being struck by the truck at full speed. A police incident report...
