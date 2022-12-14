Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Colliers Completes Five Office Leases Totaling More than 30,000 Square Feet in Dedham
DEDHAM, MA— Colliers announced that it has arranged five leases at 3 Allied Drive totaling 30,000+ square feet. Colliers completed the transactions on behalf of the landlord, KS Partners and the deals bring the Class A, 161,078-square-foot office facility to 100% occupied. A Colliers team led by John Real, Kevin Brawley and PJ Foster arranged new leases for four tenants: Extreme Reach, TekStak Solutions, Health Policy Associates and Smart Green Solar, and one renewal for Platinum Equity Partners.
Last furrier in Worcester, Furs by Michael, closing after 66 years
Edward Jellson was not really looking to retire, but someone approached him about purchasing the building that houses his business, Furs by Michael, and it “set the wheels in motion a little early,” he said Thursday. The business, located at 500 Pleasant St. in Worcester, will probably be...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Mass. is about to open 25 behavioral health centers with 24-hour crisis intervention
Mental health parity is finally in reach, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders declared in East Boston Thursday, with the commonwealth on the brink of opening 25 state-designated community behavioral health centers that will provide 24/7 mobile crisis interventions and crisis stabilization beds. Sudders, speaking alongside Gov. Charlie...
Massachusetts man wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in one Massachusetts State Lottery drawing
DORCHESTER, MA (December 16, 2022) – A Massachusetts man is the winner of six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14. According to...
Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward
MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
Here are the best restaurants in Boston right now, according to OpenTable users
The top restaurant in Boston this month is Beacon Hill Books and Cafe, according to OpenTable users. Each month, the company compiles a list of diners’ favorite restaurants in the area, according to more than 400,000 user reviews. Beacon Hill Books and Cafe topped the list for December. The...
Developers eye Shrewsbury land for 93-unit housing project off Route 20
SHREWSBURY ― A developer is looking to build 111,000 square feet of mixed-income housing on land off Route 20 and Stoney Hill Road. Boston-based WinnCompanies wants to build 93 units across two buildings – one with 63 units and the other with 30 – at the 9-acre property at 526 Hartford Turnpike. ...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
MassDOT Declares Preferred Alternative For Redesign of Allston Mass Pike Multi-Modal Project
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it has identified a preferred design alternative for the project to reconstruct I-90 through the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The preferred design is known as the 3L Interchange Realignment with the Modified At-Grade Throat Alternative and is a result of...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland
There was a $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” lottery scratch game, and the winning ticket was sold from Station Liquors. There were also three $100,000 prizes sold...
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
Driver crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers
Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
