Framingham, MA

bostonrealestatetimes.com

Colliers Completes Five Office Leases Totaling More than 30,000 Square Feet in Dedham

DEDHAM, MA— Colliers announced that it has arranged five leases at 3 Allied Drive totaling 30,000+ square feet. Colliers completed the transactions on behalf of the landlord, KS Partners and the deals bring the Class A, 161,078-square-foot office facility to 100% occupied. A Colliers team led by John Real, Kevin Brawley and PJ Foster arranged new leases for four tenants: Extreme Reach, TekStak Solutions, Health Policy Associates and Smart Green Solar, and one renewal for Platinum Equity Partners.
DEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. is about to open 25 behavioral health centers with 24-hour crisis intervention

Mental health parity is finally in reach, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders declared in East Boston Thursday, with the commonwealth on the brink of opening 25 state-designated community behavioral health centers that will provide 24/7 mobile crisis interventions and crisis stabilization beds. Sudders, speaking alongside Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward

MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers

Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
BOSTON, MA

