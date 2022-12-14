Read full article on original website
Witness to deadly crash saw vehicles racing on 34th Street, Lubbock Police report said
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in the deadly Friday evening crash that took the life of Erik Montgomery, 25.
Lubbock man tried to run from DWI crash with infant, police report said
Micheal Garcia, 32, was arrested on Sunday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard. A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive. The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person was taken...
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
Man dead after being found in backyard, LPD said investigation underway
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department confirmed late Friday evening that a man was dead after he was found in the backyard of his home with serious injuries. UPDATE: LPD asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Sherman […]
Man found with serious injuries in backyard of Lubbock home, police investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said investigators were on scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue after a man was found with serious injuries in the backyard of his home. LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. on Friday. It was not immediately clear what caused the man’s injuries. The […]
One seriously hurt, vehicle catches fire after rollover on 34th Street, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a rollover near 34th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. UPDATED STORY LINK: LPD releases name of driver who hit pole and died LPD said the call came in at 6:20 p.m. Police confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. LPD […]
Vacant house fire in Central Lubbock Saturday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
DPS identified pickup driver who died in Hockley Co. crash
The victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash at FM 1585 and US 385 in Hockley County was publicly identified Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland was the driver.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Levelland (Levelland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Levelland on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585.
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
3 arrested, schools placed on lock down during LCSO chase
Deputies arrested three people, including two juveniles after a chase with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in parts of the county and South Lubbock.
Bruno Steel House Catches Fire Three Months After Being Bought
A fire occurred in Eastern Lubbock County at a very popular and one of a kind location. Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. to a grass fire near a home in Ransom Canyon. At the scene emergency crews discovered that the Bruno Steel House was actually on fire instead.
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
31-Year-Old April Melendez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd at around 1 a.m.
Funeral services held for Tony Delgado, 64
Funeral service Antonio “Tony” Morales Delgado, 64, of Levelland, were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rosendo Delcampo, Sr. Officiating. Interment followed in the City of Whiteface Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
VIDEO: Woman from Lubbock admits to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas hotel over death of Iranian leader
New details were revealed about woman from Lubbock who was accused of stabbing her online date "for revenge" over a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader, according to police body camera videos obtained by EverythingLubbock.com's affiliate, KLAS.
