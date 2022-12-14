ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

KCBD

25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Funeral services held for Tony Delgado, 64

Funeral service Antonio “Tony” Morales Delgado, 64, of Levelland, were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rosendo Delcampo, Sr. Officiating. Interment followed in the City of Whiteface Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
LUBBOCK, TX

