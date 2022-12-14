ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
Winter storm hits Vermont, New York, causing slippery commutes

A winter storm dumped several inches to more than a foot of snow across Vermont and Northern New York, causing a slippery evening commute for drivers heading home for the weekend. Snow began to fall overnight on Thursday in our region, as the Nor'easter was expected to drop anywhere from...
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
Nor'easter: See school closings, delays in Vermont and New York

As our region gears up for a winter storm that could dump between 4-8 inches of snow throughout the region and a chance for more than a foot in mountainous areas, schools are issuing closings or delays for Friday. See the latest list of closings and delays here. Stay tuned...
Pet Connection: Pets for adoption in Northern New York and Vermont

Two playful and well-mannered dogs highlight this week's Pet Connection, and both need loving homes before the holidays. Lill is a 10-month-old Pit mix who is very affectionate and loves to sit on laps. Lill also loves to play outside in the snow, making her the perfect companion for cozy...
Snow lasts through Friday into Saturday

Snow will fall for most of Friday and Friday night, making for very difficult travel across the entire region. While it won't be heavy the whole time, there will be bursts of heavy snow. Some towns may have to wait until Friday night and Saturday to see much accumulation, such...
American Red Cross urges drivers to prepare for Friday's Nor'easter

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday's Nor'easter is expected to bring over a foot of snow to some places in our region. But no matter where you are, The American Red Cross said drivers and residents will need to be careful on the roads and be prepared for power outages from the storm.
Snow this weekend a good sign for ski areas

PERU, Vt. — This weekend’s storm is expected to dump a foot of snow in some places in our region. “I think just about every ski resort in Vermont, New Hampshire and the North Country will benefit from this storm,” said Ben Frechette, NBC5 meteorologist. “It's very elevation-driven. So, the higher up you go, the more snow you'll eventually find.”
Winter storm arriving Friday

Wednesday & Thursday remain quiet and seasonable, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. From the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued across the region – valid from Thursday evening through Saturday. Plan for tough travel during this time!. View specific...

