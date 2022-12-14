Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
USDA Rural Development distributing millions of dollars in Vermont and New Hampshire
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont and New Hampshire United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development distributing millions of dollars to rural communities through climate initiatives. “If we can reduce our energy bills, people have more money to spend on other things. And I think that's a really important piece...
mynbc5.com
Nulhegan chief blesses Vermont ski area's new name, replacing ‘Suicide Six' moniker
POMFRET, Vt. — A Vermont ski area received the blessing from the leader of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation — in a celebration of the destination’s new name, which uses his people’s language. “Connecting this place with the original people who lived here...
mynbc5.com
Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
mynbc5.com
Year in review 2022: Here are the stories we can't stop watching in Vermont, New York
As 2022 comes to a close and 2023 is on the horizon, NBC5 is taking a look back at some of the biggest and most talked-about headlines of this year. From record crime in Vermont's largest city to a return to normality following the COVID-19 pandemic, the year that was will certainly be one we won't stop talking about long after it is gone.
mynbc5.com
Winter storm hits Vermont, New York, causing slippery commutes
A winter storm dumped several inches to more than a foot of snow across Vermont and Northern New York, causing a slippery evening commute for drivers heading home for the weekend. Snow began to fall overnight on Thursday in our region, as the Nor'easter was expected to drop anywhere from...
mynbc5.com
Salvation Army branches across the region prepare for annual 'Red Kettle Blitz Day'
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Salvation Army in both Vermont and New York is getting ready for its annual "Red Kettle Blitz Day." The Thursday event is the organization's biggest push for donations heading into Christmas, and is being held for the ninth year in a row. It will provide...
mynbc5.com
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
mynbc5.com
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
mynbc5.com
Nor'easter: See school closings, delays in Vermont and New York
As our region gears up for a winter storm that could dump between 4-8 inches of snow throughout the region and a chance for more than a foot in mountainous areas, schools are issuing closings or delays for Friday. See the latest list of closings and delays here. Stay tuned...
mynbc5.com
Pet Connection: Pets for adoption in Northern New York and Vermont
Two playful and well-mannered dogs highlight this week's Pet Connection, and both need loving homes before the holidays. Lill is a 10-month-old Pit mix who is very affectionate and loves to sit on laps. Lill also loves to play outside in the snow, making her the perfect companion for cozy...
mynbc5.com
Snow lasts through Friday into Saturday
Snow will fall for most of Friday and Friday night, making for very difficult travel across the entire region. While it won't be heavy the whole time, there will be bursts of heavy snow. Some towns may have to wait until Friday night and Saturday to see much accumulation, such...
mynbc5.com
Vermont, New York to see snow totals ranging from 4-24 inches from winter storm
Snow will begin to fall overnight in our region, as a large winter storm is expected to drop anywhere from 4 to 24 inches of snow in Vermont and northern New York between Friday and Saturday. Expected snow totals. The Champlain Valley and the Northeast Kingdom should see between 4-8...
mynbc5.com
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
mynbc5.com
American Red Cross urges drivers to prepare for Friday's Nor'easter
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday's Nor'easter is expected to bring over a foot of snow to some places in our region. But no matter where you are, The American Red Cross said drivers and residents will need to be careful on the roads and be prepared for power outages from the storm.
mynbc5.com
Snow this weekend a good sign for ski areas
PERU, Vt. — This weekend’s storm is expected to dump a foot of snow in some places in our region. “I think just about every ski resort in Vermont, New Hampshire and the North Country will benefit from this storm,” said Ben Frechette, NBC5 meteorologist. “It's very elevation-driven. So, the higher up you go, the more snow you'll eventually find.”
mynbc5.com
Winter storm arriving Friday
Wednesday & Thursday remain quiet and seasonable, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. From the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued across the region – valid from Thursday evening through Saturday. Plan for tough travel during this time!. View specific...
mynbc5.com
After first gift swiped in white elephant exchange, woman ends up with $175K lottery ticket
Ever played the white elephant gift exchange game?. Imagine someone swipes your gift worth $25, and you end up with $175,000. That's exactly what happened to a woman in Louisville. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes works at Harmon Dental Center as the office manager and treatment coordinator. She...
