Yardbarker

It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
Yardbarker

Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, and other Braves performing in Winter Leagues

Several Braves are keeping active in the offseason in Winter leagues, and to no surprise, they’re performing well. The notable ones are Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Orlando Arcia, and Justin Dean. Acuna, who mailed in a disappointing 2022 campaign by his standards, is playing for the Tiburones de...
overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Yardbarker

Giving the Braves a midterm grade for their offseason moves

It’s highly unlikely the Braves are 100% done this offseason, even after the acquisition of Sean Murphy essentially gutted their farm system. There are months before the start of the 2023 campaign, and on paper, the team still has holes at shortstop and left field. Alex Anthopoulos has shown confidence in what the Braves have internally at shortstop — Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia — but he might have a trick up his sleeve, despite Dansby Swanson‘s market growing larger by the day. I don’t think the Braves are finished this winter; however, here is a grade for what they’ve done so far.
Yardbarker

The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom

When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal

The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update

Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson Rumors: Dodgers, Cubs & Braves Among Interested Teams

The class of free-agent shortstops this offseason has been headlined by Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner, but now only one remains on the open market. After a flurry of activity during MLB’s Winter Meetings and in the time since, Swanson is the final shortstop standing.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Sean Murphy trade, season reviews, and more

The biggest storyline for the Atlanta Braves this week continues to be the recent acquisition of catcher Sean Murphy, in a three-team trade between the Oakland A’s, Milwaukee Brewers, and Braves. The trade sent LHP Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Piña, and two others to the A’s. The Brewers received catcher William Contreras and a right-handed pitcher.
Yardbarker

Kenley Jansen pens goodbye to his “favorite team growing up”

Braves Country only experienced cheering on Kenley Jansen for one season, but the connection was strong, even if there were rocky moments. It was unlikely that he’d return for a second season for a myriad of reasons but chiefly because he was reportedly garnering a multi-year deal. At first, it looked like the Giants were the frontrunners, but the Red Sox swooped in and inked Jansen to a two-year contract worth $32 million.
Yardbarker

A Mets Starter Is Showing Up In Trade Rumors

The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt, and Taijuan Walker in the offseason. No need to worry, though: they signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana to replace them. Additionally, they brought Carlos Carrasco back for another season. So far, their rotation depth has them with Verlander,...
Yardbarker

Braves that are up next for contract extensions

Over the last year or so, the Braves have handed out over $500 million in contract extensions, locking up most of their core pieces through at least 2028. It’s a strategy Alex Anthopoulos is clearly fond of, and I don’t think it’s stopping anytime soon. If the Braves believe in what a player can bring to the table long-term, they will aggressively attempt to sign them to a contract extension, locking them in through the prime years of their career.
Yardbarker

Rosenthal: Vaugh Grissom was not on the table in Murphy negotiations

About a week ago, it was reported that the Braves were interested in Sean Murphy. A couple of days after that, Mark Feinsand even tweeted out that Atlanta and Oakland were close to a deal before walking back the report and claiming the Braves were no longer in the running. Fast forward to this Monday, and a three-team deal was worked out between the Braves, Brewers, and A’s that landed Murphy in Atlanta. So what happened over that short time period that led to this all working out? In his latest piece for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal provides us with the inside scoop.
