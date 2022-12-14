Read full article on original website
YPD officer loses his appeal on mask conviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer who appealed a contempt charge and 10-day jail sentence for not wearing a mask in court has lost his appeal. Thomas Wisener was sentenced last March after he refused to wear a mask in court Feb. 23 when he was to testify as a witness.
Guard pleads guilty to smuggling drugs, other items into private prison in Youngstown
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A guard at a private prison in Youngstown has pleaded guilty after he was accused of smuggling marijuana and other items to inmates. Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield, who worked at the medium-security Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, was charged last month with one count each of providing narcotics, marijuana and tobacco to inmates and one count of accepting bribes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.
Grand jury indicts Newton Falls man accused of abusing boy on video
A Trumbull County grand jury has returned an indictment against a man accused of abusing a boy who was in his care.
Warren police arrest wanted man during undercover drug deal
Police arrested a wanted man after they say they set up an undercover drug buy from him in Warren.
East Liverpool Jan. 6th suspect wants trial moved here and words banned in court
An East Liverpool man indicted on ten charges for allegedly attacking police during the January 6, 2021, confrontation at the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to dismiss one of those charges and wants his trial moved to a federal court Northern Ohio. In addition, a motion filed by the...
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Canfield man pleads guilty in prison drug case
A Canfield man pleaded guilty this week to accepting bribes at a local prison in exchange for drugs.
Prosecutors determine who will be tried first in Rowan Sweeney case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors have decided who will go on trial first in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the September 2020 death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy. Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told Judge Anthony D’Apoloto that the state will try Brandon Crump, 18, for the shooting death...
Former Mahoning County prosecutor named Prosecutor of the Year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year. Gains just retired from the position on Nov. 30 after serving the county for decades. The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association announced Thursday that Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year for “exceptional representation...
Family of Youngstown homicide victim raising reward for info leading to conviction of suspects
The family of a Youngstown homicide victim is expected to announce on Thursday an increase in the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police...
Warren woman accused of punching, kicking EMTs and case worker
A Warren woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after she allegedly assaulted two members of an ambulance crew and a case worker. Michelle Perry, 41, was arrested Monday on three counts of assault for confrontation that happened on November 28 at Perry’s Southern Blvd. NW apartment.’. According...
YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also
He has his vest, radio and body cam. He has his gun, extra ammo, chemical spray and stun gun. He has his handcuffs and water. He has dog treats and bite gloves.
Former Cleveland city worker pleads guilty to running drug ring that poured 1,100 pounds of cocaine into city
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former Cleveland waste collection employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a cocaine ring that brought in more than a half-ton of cocaine to the city from a Mexican drug cartel. Christopher Ficklin, 49, of Cleveland Heights will likely be sentenced to 12 years in prison as...
Warren man charged with vandalism after rock thrown through police department door
A Warren man is facing a vandalism charge after police investigated a rock thrown through a glass door to the police department's lobby.
Case takes turn for East Liverpool man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A lot has happened over the past several months in the case of an East Liverpool man who is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.
Police: Video released in shooting that killed Girard man at Sheetz in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Video has been released by the Columbus Police Department of the shooting that killed Girard man Kevin Sobnosky on October 30 in a Columbus Sheetz parking lot. Video shows a suspect in a white hoodie getting into a black vehicle that then backs out and drives past...
New Middletown woman who hid infant's remains seeks release from prison
A New Middletown woman serving a three-year prison term after the body of newborn baby was found under a sink is asking a judge to release her early. A judicial release hearing is scheduled on Monday before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Donofrio for 36-year-old Savannah Marie Devlin.
2 people in custody following police chase in Youngstown
Two people are in custody after a stolen car led Liberty police in a chase that ended on the East Side.
Man wanted in repo worker shooting arrested during traffic stop
A man wanted for firing shots last month at a person trying to repossess a vehicle was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop.
Southington man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Another Valley resident has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot as protestors tried to prevent Congress from certifying Joseph Biden as President. Michael Scott Lockwood, 32, surrendered to federal authorities on Thursday after the FBI identified him as the January 6th protestor who allegedly grabbed a baton from a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to keep demonstrators out of the Capitol.
