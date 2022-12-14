CLEVELAND, Ohio — A guard at a private prison in Youngstown has pleaded guilty after he was accused of smuggling marijuana and other items to inmates. Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield, who worked at the medium-security Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, was charged last month with one count each of providing narcotics, marijuana and tobacco to inmates and one count of accepting bribes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO