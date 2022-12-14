ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

YPD officer loses his appeal on mask conviction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer who appealed a contempt charge and 10-day jail sentence for not wearing a mask in court has lost his appeal. Thomas Wisener was sentenced last March after he refused to wear a mask in court Feb. 23 when he was to testify as a witness.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Guard pleads guilty to smuggling drugs, other items into private prison in Youngstown

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A guard at a private prison in Youngstown has pleaded guilty after he was accused of smuggling marijuana and other items to inmates. Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield, who worked at the medium-security Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, was charged last month with one count each of providing narcotics, marijuana and tobacco to inmates and one count of accepting bribes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Prosecutors determine who will be tried first in Rowan Sweeney case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors have decided who will go on trial first in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the September 2020 death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy. Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told Judge Anthony D’Apoloto that the state will try Brandon Crump, 18, for the shooting death...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Former Mahoning County prosecutor named Prosecutor of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year. Gains just retired from the position on Nov. 30 after serving the county for decades. The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association announced Thursday that Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year for “exceptional representation...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren woman accused of punching, kicking EMTs and case worker

A Warren woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after she allegedly assaulted two members of an ambulance crew and a case worker. Michelle Perry, 41, was arrested Monday on three counts of assault for confrontation that happened on November 28 at Perry’s Southern Blvd. NW apartment.’. According...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Southington man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Another Valley resident has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot as protestors tried to prevent Congress from certifying Joseph Biden as President. Michael Scott Lockwood, 32, surrendered to federal authorities on Thursday after the FBI identified him as the January 6th protestor who allegedly grabbed a baton from a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to keep demonstrators out of the Capitol.
SOUTHINGTON, OH

