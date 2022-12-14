Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Fire at vacant West Side house prompts warnings about fire safety
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators believe a fire that broke out Friday morning inside what was supposed to be a vacant house was started by people who may have been trying to keep warm. Someone in the area near the 200 block of Jesse Street noticed the...
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire at vacant home likely caused by homeless people trying to stay warm, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – An early-morning fire at a vacant home on the city’s West Side was likely started by the homeless in an attempt to keep warm, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. at a vacant house in the 200...
KSAT 12
Fire damages nail salon at Rim apartments; residents think it was false alarm
SAN ANTONIO – Due to recent false alarms, residents of a far Northwest Side apartment complex doubted the validity of a fire at a nail salon that is attached to the building, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fantasia...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. Officers said a man had returned home after a meal from a fast food restaurant around 2 p.m. Friday near Mira Vista and Culebra. The...
KSAT 12
Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
KSAT 12
What happened to the search for Lina Khil? Community members want to know
San Antonio – San Antonio police continue searching for Lina Khil, a toddler seen nearly a year ago. Residents in her apartment complex worry her case has been on the back burner. Rita McMikens lives next to the playground where Lina Khil was last seen playing. San Antonio police...
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
KSAT 12
Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodent droppings, repeat violations lead to low score for sports bar
SAN ANTONIO – Rodent droppings and repeat violations led to a low score for a bar on the Northeast Side, and two West Side restaurants also scored below an 80 in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. La Perla Del Pacifico Sports Bar. La Perla Del Pacifico Sports...
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
KSAT 12
Boy, 12, critically injured after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after San Antonio police said his 13-year-old sister stabbed him with a kitchen knife at their Northeast Side home. The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway. Police said it’s unclear what...
KHOU
'We're not going anywhere': Couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
KSAT 12
San Antonio opens bidding for millions in Tower of the Americas renovations
SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas, the centerpiece of the San Antonio skyline since its unveiling at the 1968 World’s Fair, is slated to undergo major renovations in 2024. The City of San Antonio is currently seeking requests for sealed proposals from contractors for $11.72 million...
KSAT 12
Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles at emergency response company on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – An emergency response headquarters on the city’s Northeast Side is the latest target of catalytic converter theft. United Medevac said one of its units was disabled after a man stole the catalytic converter out of one it’s on duty emergency units. “It crosses the...
Community works together to stop thieves who broke into 23 cars, officials say
CASTROVILLE, Texas — The community of Castroville along with law enforcement worked together to apprehend two alleged thieves from San Antonio who broke into 23 vehicles and stole two trucks, according to a release from the City of Castroville. On Dec. 8 around 4:30 a.m., Castroville Police started taking...
KSAT 12
Rain complicates explosion investigation on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Rain has complicated an investigation into an explosion that killed four people on the Southeast Side over the weekend. The medical examiner’s office identified two victims as 36-year-old Roger Huron Jr. and 28-year-old Ashley Autobe. Officials have also released the ages of the other two victims, one of whom is a 61-year-old man and the other a 57-year-old man.
KSAT 12
Woman ejected from vehicle following 2-car crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was ejected from her vehicle after a 2-car crash on the far West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop. According to police, a woman was in...
Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station
The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
'Hot zone' | Patrols increase in southwest-side neighborhood after string of crimes, city official says
SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner on the southwest side is asking for more police presence in his neighborhood after noticing a rise in crimes on his street and nearby. For more than a decade, Rosendo Hernandez has lived in Fountain Park South. He described the neighborhood as peaceful—at least, until recently.
