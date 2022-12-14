ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job

FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
FLORESVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Rain complicates explosion investigation on far Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Rain has complicated an investigation into an explosion that killed four people on the Southeast Side over the weekend. The medical examiner’s office identified two victims as 36-year-old Roger Huron Jr. and 28-year-old Ashley Autobe. Officials have also released the ages of the other two victims, one of whom is a 61-year-old man and the other a 57-year-old man.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman ejected from vehicle following 2-car crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was ejected from her vehicle after a 2-car crash on the far West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop. According to police, a woman was in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station

The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy