Atlanta, GA

NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Longtime Play-By-Play Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season After Arrest

St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not return for his 25th season following a DWI arrest. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dan Caesar, McLaughlin reached a "mutual decision" with Bally Sports Network to step down after getting arrested on Dec. 4. He received a felony charge as a persistent offender from his third DWI arrest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
batterypower.com

Braves News: Braves add INF Hoy Park, reunite with Ehire Adrianza, and more

Shortly following the announcement of the Ehire Adrianza reunion, the Atlanta Braves added an infielder to the 40-man roster on Friday in 26-year-old Hoy Park. Park was acquired from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. Park joined the Red Sox in November 2022 after being traded by the Pirates....
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Anna Boxberger, New Chicago Cubs Pitcher Brad Boxberger’s Wife

The Chicago Cubs added Brad Boxberger to their team in December 2022, and fans welcomed his family to the franchise, too. Brad Boxberger’s wife, Anna Boxberger, has been with him almost as long as his MLB career. She also participates in philanthropic ventures with other MLB WAGs in every team her husband has been part of. But the pitcher’s fans know very little about her background, which makes them curious to find out more. We reveal more about the “Box’s” wife in this Anna Boxberger wiki.
CHICAGO, IL

