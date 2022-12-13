ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

New Indoor Exhibit at CMC

The 3,500-square-foot John A. and Judy Ruthven “Get Into Nature Gallery” allows visitors to enjoy an immersive stroll through an Eastern forest, complete with sights, sounds and scents of nature. The theme of discovering the biodiversity in our own backyards makes the exhibit educational and fun. The Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years

Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, closed its doors Wednesday. Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago. Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street-level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The Covington...
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Dec. 16-18)

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in Cincinnati. If you want to fully embrace the holiday fervor, there is no shortage of things to do in Cincinnati this weekend. Holly jolly nonsense isn’t the only kind of fun to be had, however, and if you’d like to find even more activities every day of the week, visit CityBeat’s events calendar, where you can see what's coming up and add your own public events.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who is a convicted felon and repeat offender who now has found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of burglarizing three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. becomes newest member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Pensive Distilling Co. in Newport as the newest member of the organization. Founded by Scott Quigley in 2020, Pensive is located at 720 Monmouth Street in downtown Newport and includes a horse-themed restaurant and bar. The distillery was named after Pensive, a famous Calumet Farm racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1944.
NEWPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy