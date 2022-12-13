Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
New Indoor Exhibit at CMC
The 3,500-square-foot John A. and Judy Ruthven “Get Into Nature Gallery” allows visitors to enjoy an immersive stroll through an Eastern forest, complete with sights, sounds and scents of nature. The theme of discovering the biodiversity in our own backyards makes the exhibit educational and fun. The Cincinnati...
dayton.com
Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years
Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, closed its doors Wednesday. Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago. Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did...
On Newsstands Now: Here's Everything You'll Find in CityBeat's Latest Issue
From an exploration of equity in Cincinnati's plant-based scene to a new French restaurant in Mt. Adams, here are the stories you'll find in CityBeat's latest print edition.
Vegan Revolution: How Plant-Based Living has Become a Movement of Resistance and Reclamation in Cincinnati
For many people who have been marginalized systemically, leaning into veganism has become a movement of resistance and reclamation.
Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two Years
Demand for the restaurant’s return was strong. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
Fox 19
Portrait hidden for more than a century uncovered at Cincinnati Art Museum
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An examination of a painting at the Cincinnati Art Museum uncovered a hidden painting. Paul Cézanne’s Still Life with Bread and Eggs has been part of the museum’s collection since it was gifted to them in 1955. The amazing discovery came when Cincinnati Art...
Newly Opened Luca Bistro Showcases French Cuisine in a New Light
Frédéric Maniet is committed to dishing up French food for everyone in Mt. Adams.
WKRC
Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
Fox 19
FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street-level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The Covington...
WLWT 5
Who's playing in Cincinnati? Check out the star-studded list of shows coming in 2023
CINCINNATI — With a new year comes new shows coming to the Cincinnati area. And in 2023, there's a lot of big names set to perform in the Queen City. From Taylor Swift to Adam Sandler to P!INK, there's a show for everyone at different venues including Heritage Bank Center, Riverbend, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.
Local Band Tin Pilgrim Sings Ode to a 'Cincinnati Chili Christmas' in New Music Video
Joe Burrow 'stars' throughout, arriving in a sleigh, pulled by the Bengals' tiger, to Skyline, Goldstar and Empress Chili before flying off over Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati CityBeat
10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Dec. 16-18)
It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in Cincinnati. If you want to fully embrace the holiday fervor, there is no shortage of things to do in Cincinnati this weekend. Holly jolly nonsense isn’t the only kind of fun to be had, however, and if you’d like to find even more activities every day of the week, visit CityBeat’s events calendar, where you can see what's coming up and add your own public events.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Will Cincinnati Have a White Christmas in 2022? Data Shows Low Chance, But Storm Next Week Could Change That
Out of 70 Christmases, Cincinnati only had an inch or more of snow on the ground for 12 of those years.
Fox 19
Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who is a convicted felon and repeat offender who now has found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of burglarizing three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
moversmakers.org
Firemen protect Price Hill park goers
Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
Ring in the New Year with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Newport's Southgate House Revival
The band is set to perform at the Southgate House Revival on New Year's Eve.
Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. becomes newest member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Pensive Distilling Co. in Newport as the newest member of the organization. Founded by Scott Quigley in 2020, Pensive is located at 720 Monmouth Street in downtown Newport and includes a horse-themed restaurant and bar. The distillery was named after Pensive, a famous Calumet Farm racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1944.
