ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TheDailyBeast

The Stephen tWitch Boss Dance That Made Us All Fall in Love With Him

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Titanic is old enough to rent a car.Remembering tWitch.What is going on at HBO Max?The best award win of the year.The most sexually exciting news of the week.The tWitch Dance I Can’t Stop WatchingThere was a time—for years, really—when So You Think You Can Dance was my favorite show on television. Its return each summer was the highlight of my year. It all worked for me: creator...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?

She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wide Open Country

Kelly Clarkson Accepts Daytime Talk Show Award During 'Date Night' With Daughter at People's Choice Awards

Kelly Clarkson was honored at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night (Dec. 6), receiving the award for the Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her acceptance speech, Clarkson gave a shoutout to her "date" for the night: her daughter, River Rose! When Clarkson's name was called as the winner of the award, she gave her daughter a hug, and River then cheered for her mom as she walked to the stage. She also said hello to her son, Remy, who was sick at home.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Trolled For Shocking Appearance In Deleted 'Britain's Got Talent' Clip: 'What Happened To His Face?'

American Idol alum Simon Cowell is reportedly saying “yes” to white teeth, shocking fans with his bright smile in a new promo for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent. In a clip posted — and seemingly deleted — on Thursday, December 1, the famed judge appeared slightly different than his usual self while encouraging fans to audition for the beloved U.K. talent competition series. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said in the video. “So please audition now for...
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. He bundled up in black jeans, a black puffer coat, and a blue beanie, while Reed, who was smiling back at him, kept warm in wide-legged denim and a tan floor-length coat she paired with a classic Louis Vuitton logo handbag.
Amy Christie

Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.
Page Six

Marysol Patton: ‘RHUGT’ Season 3 put ‘pressure’ on Alexia Echevarria friendship

Marysol Patton admits filming Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 3 with bestie Alexia Echevarria put “pressure” on their friendship.  “We were the only girls that shared a room … It’s not [easy],” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 55, exclusively tells Page Six. “It’s a lot of luggage, it’s a lot of cameras, it’s a lot of people, a lot of stimuli, getting ready, s—t everywhere,” Patton adds. “We were the only ones that shared a room so that just adds to the pressure of the whole thing.” The former publicist notes that cameras captured her and Echevarria’s sibling-like dynamic...
Talking With Tami

Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1

America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy