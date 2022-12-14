Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
The ever-changing rules for retirement savings
Once upon a time, pensions were the standard and social security was more than secure. Add in a few mutual funds and bonds, and you were pretty much set in retirement. Clearly, times have changed. Today, we get advice on how to keep up with this constantly changing financial landscape.
‘23% considering pulling back on pension to ease financial squeeze’
Nearly a quarter (23%) of people with a pension are considering withdrawing money from it, or stopping paying in, or reducing the size of their contributions, to ease the pressure on their finances, according to a survey.More than two-fifths (42%) of 16 to 24-year-olds and just under two-fifths (38%) of 25 to 34-year-olds are likely to make changes to relieve their current financial situation, the research from Aviva found.More than 2,000 people were surveyed between late September and early October.Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva, said: “When times are hard, we understandably try to find ways to...
Fox17
How to become a millionaire by the time you retire
Many retirement experts recommend saving 10 times your current salary before retirement, and then planning to live on 80% of your current income upon retirement. So by this math, if you make $100,000 a year, you should try to save $1 million. But who knows how to become a millionaire by age 65?
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
AOL Corp
10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
Free Retirement Money: Robinhood Offers 1% Match on New IRA Contributions
One of the most important financial strategies you'll ever undertake is saving for retirement, but too few people are saving enough to retire comfortably. Retail brokerage and stock-trading app...
studyfinds.org
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits
After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...
FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World
The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.
Retirement Daily Roundtable - Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan
Bob Powell (00:03): All right. Welcome everyone to our Women, Divorce and Retirement webinar. I'd like to remind everyone that all attendees are muted and off video, but the event is being recorded. And if you have a question, please type it into the chat box at the bottom right of your screen. Panelists will, we’ll have panelists speak to their top items and cover questions as we go through the webinar today. And as a reminder, everyone will receive a link to the recording when it's posted on retirement daily.
money.com
How to Borrow Against Life Insurance
Permanent life insurance policies, such as whole life insurance, build up cash value from which you can make withdrawals. You can also use your accrued cash value as collateral to borrow from the policy. Read on to learn more about borrowing money from your life insurance policy. Table of contents.
marketplace.org
Troubled trading app Robinhood hopes to lure back users — with retirement accounts
Robinhood, the online trading platform popular among younger stock and crypto traders, said this week that it’s getting into the retirement account business, allowing customers to sign up for individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. This is the same company that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit with the largest...
CNET
Chase: 2022 Banking Review
Chase is one of the biggest names in the banking industry. The bank serves 66 million households in America, with more than 4,700 branches in 48 states and Washington, DC, and offers a comprehensive array of services and a popular credit card rewards program. That noted, many of the bank's traditional bank deposit accounts offer very low rates, and Chase has a draconian overdraft fee policy. Still, it does a fine job on the basics, with a vast network of physical locations and a very solid digital experience.
