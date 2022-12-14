Kings-Raptors NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props

Spread, over/under and prop bets for Wednesday’s Kings-Raptors game. The Raptors are small home favorites.

The Kings ’ road trip continues Wednesday in Toronto where they take on the Raptors , who have held up much better at home than on the road.

Sacramento lost its last two in Philadelphia and New York ahead of its only journey north of the border this year. Toronto also dropped consecutive games, both over the weekend in Orlando . The Kings are 1–3 on their six-game road trip and 6–8 outside of Sacramento. The Raptors are 10–3 at Scotiabank Arena and are in danger of losing three games in a row, something they haven’t done this year.

Toronto is short-handed with forward OG Anunoby (hip) ruled out for the second game in a row but is still favored at home against a Sacramento team which welcomed back guard De’Aaron Fox earlier in the week.

Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Spread: Kings +4.5 (+100) | Raptors -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Kings (+165) | Raptors (-200)

Total: 231.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Kings Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 14–12

Against The Spread Record: 16–10

Over/Under Record: 11–14–1

Points Per Game (Rank): 117.4 (3)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 115.3 (20)

Raptors Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 13–14

Against The Spread Record: 14–13

Over/Under Record: 13–14

Points Per Game (Rank): 110.9 (21)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 110 (6)

Spread Bet: Kings +4.5 (+100)

Even though the last few games haven’t gone well for Sacramento, few teams have better records on the road than their 8–6 mark against the spread (ATS). One of the best offenses in basketball hasn’t looked the part of late, though, and it has failed to hit its scoring average in each of its last five games.

A talented defensive team with as much length as the Raptors have isn’t an ideal matchup to end a scoring slump, but the Kings don’t need 120 points to win or even stay in this game. Toronto, already missing one of its best scorers, isn’t known for massive scoring outputs. Fox and Domantas Sabonis just need to play their games and let the three fall for Kevin Huerter , Malik Monk and Keegan Murray. The Raptors are an average defense against the three, one of the Kings’ strengths.

Toronto is 7–3 ATS as a home favorite, a strong mark. Back-to-back losses to the Magic don’t inspire a lot of confidence in this team right now. The Kings can and will keep it close in a hostile environment.

Over/Under Bet: Under 231.5 (-110)

It’s surprising to see the point total set above 230 for two teams whose games hit the under at a higher rate than the over. Four of Sacramento’s last five games have stayed under and so have three of the last five for Toronto.

Even with the Kings’ high scoring average, they’ve been falling well short of their early-season point totals. And against the Raptors’ No. 6 scoring defense, there’s little danger of them ripping off a 130-point performance, which would all but ensure that this game hits the over. Both teams have been held under 100 points once in the last few weeks and neither has been able to break the 120-point mark. This should be a comfortable under.

Prop Bet: Pascal Siakam Over 32.5 Points Plus Assists (-118)

Pascal Siakam is having a career year distributing the ball. His previous career high for assists, set last season, was 5.3. He’s up to 7.1 and he’s had at least seven in each of his last five games. His scoring is also up in December to 26.5 ppg, aided by his season-best 36 points two games ago.

Siakam is getting to the line, scoring with ease and assuming the playmaking duties for Toronto. Plus, this total is low enough that there’s a chance he just scores 33 and hits the over on points alone. Any added assists would just be gravy.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .