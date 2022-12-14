Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Arrests and Commissary Banishment at Northern County Jail
The Sheriff's Office has made arrests and kicked out commissary workers at the Northern County Jail. Several people were arrested for trying to bring illegal substances into the jail and several contracted commissary workers were recently banned, according to a report from KSBY. KSBY interviewed a recent inmate who stated...
Several people arrested, commissary workers banned from Northern Branch Jail
Following recent overdose incidents at the County of Santa Barbara's Northern Branch Jail, sheriff's deputies have arrested several people for trying to bring illegal substances into the facility.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
KTLA.com
Oxnard man smuggles fentanyl, heroin into jail inside body cavity
A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after smuggling fentanyl and heroin into jail inside his body cavity and using some of the drugs while in custody, authorities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The incident, according to a news release, occurred on...
Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man
Surveillance video shows a man stealing from Crush Bar & Tap, a Santa Barbara queer bar, Wednesday morning. The post Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide
Former Lompoc resident Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleads guilty to the April 2017 first-degree murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office. The post Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SLO Police Update Missing Person and Death Investigation
Update b y the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The investigation into the tragic deaths of two San Luis Obispo community members remains a top priority for the Investigations Bureau at San Luis Obispo Police Department. This is a complex case with a variety of intricate and technical evidence that is still being collected and analyzed. This evidence, we anticipate, will present the most accurate account of the incident where Matthew Chachere, Jennifer Besser, and their dog were struck and killed by a vehicle on November 21, 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
DUI Checkpoint in Goleta on Friday
With a commitment to keeping the community safe, The Goleta Police Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car...
Pallet shelters set to open in Grover Beach. See inside the innovative homeless solution
Cabins for Change will be South County’s first shelter, and serves as a step between the street and permanent housing for unhoused people.
Fatal overdose reported in Atascadero
– Early Wednesday morning at approximately 4:52 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department along with the Atascadero Emergency Services Department responded to the 6300 block of Morro Road. The reporting party stated a male subject was on the ground unresponsive. Several other reporting parties called in as well. Officers and medical...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Former SLO Deputy Charged with Assaulting Inmate
A former San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on federal criminal charges alleging he abused a county jail inmate by dragging the victim by her hair on the ground from one cell into another jail cell and then obstructing a federal probe into his actions by lying about the incident in an official sheriff’s office report, the Justice Department announced today.
calcoastnews.com
Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft
A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Executing Former Girlfriend
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced [Thursday] that Jorge Tovar Fernandez pled guilty to the willful, premeditated and deliberate murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, in violation of Penal Code section 187, first degree murder. On April 16, 2017, Ms. Erwin was returning to a friend’s residence on...
Noozhawk
Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to Prison for Highway Shooting in Santa Maria in 2020
A Los Angeles woman whose shooting spree snarled traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Maria two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after changing her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Chappinette Lelani Martin, 35, initially faced nine felony charges for the November 2020...
Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit in partnership with Allan Hancock College honored 27 incarcerated students that completed college course while at the Northern Branch Jail. The post Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Woman sentenced to four years in prison for child endangerment resulting in death
Forensic testing revealed her three-year-old child died of acute fentanyl intoxication. – District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that San Luis Obispo resident Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, has been sentenced to four years in state prison for her conviction of child endangerment resulting in the death of her three-year-old son. The conviction came after Neimann entered a plea of guilty to the sole count. The district attorney recommended the maximum sentence of six years based on the severity of the crime and the conduct of Niemann after the crime.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Armed carjacking ends in officer involved shooting
On 12/15/22 at approximately 1730 hours, SMPD received a call of an armed carjacking that occurred in the 200 block of E. McElhaney Ave. A male suspect stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and drove away from the scene. An SMPD patrol officer located the stolen vehicle nearby and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect led officers on a vehicle pursuit through the city which ended when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of W. Cook Street.
Former SLO County Sheriff's deputy faces federal civil rights charges
A former San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy, Joshua Fischer, 40, of Grover Beach, has been indicted on federal criminal charges.
kprl.com
SLO Sheriff Bike Giveaway 12.13.2022
The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department is conducting its annual bike giveaway this morning at the sheriff’s department. Since 1989, Sheriff’s Honor Farm inmates at the jail have refurbished bikes donated by the community to give to children in need. The giveaway gets underway at nine...
Former SLO Sheriff Deputy charged with assault of female inmate and falsifying prison records
Former San Luis Obispo Sheriff Deputy 40-year-old Joshua Fischer will face a federal grand jury on charges of deprivation of rights and falsifying records. The post Former SLO Sheriff Deputy charged with assault of female inmate and falsifying prison records appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0