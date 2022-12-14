ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Awarded $54M in Active Transportation Program Funding

The City of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods. The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Unified Command Continues Response to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island

The Unified Command continues its response Friday to the Speranza Marie grounding on Santa Cruz Island. All available actions are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and response personnel, recover spilled materials, and protect environmentally sensitive areas. Today, response teams will attempt to stabilize the vessel. Once...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Creeks Running Again

The music of running water returned to Santa Barbara creeks after the rains on Saturday, with the continued overnight downpours topping seven inches at the San Marcos Pass and about an inch and a half in town by the end of the weekend. The cold night even brought a sprinkling of snow to the tops of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Local Biz: Boy Scouts List Modoc Property, Free Holiday Ornaments & More

In our latest local business news, the Boy Scouts of America have put up their Modoc property for sale, a local shop is offering free holiday ornaments, and more. Near the intersection of Las Palmas Drive and Modoc Road sits a 4,300 square foot building nestled among greenery with a regal looking sign showing an eagle crest and reading the "Los Padres Council Boy Scouts of America."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears

Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Caught in the Rental Crunch

It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Pickup Truck Catches Fire Near Patterson Exit

A Ford 150 Hybrid caught fire on Highway 101 northbound near the Patterson offramp on Thursday evening. At 6:10 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the offramp between Santa Barbara and Goleta with two fire engines and a Batallion Chief. Crews were able to knock down the fire and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event

Daytime high temperatures will be slightly warmer on Friday, but will remain below average for the time being. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while highs inland will be in the low 60s on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected to accompany the cool temperatures. A moderate The post Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Fire Damages Santa Paula Home

(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Fire damaged what the Ventura County Fire Department described as the historic Stone House in Santa Paula Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 7:40 AM in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire in a first...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Noozhawk

2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

