Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Awarded $54M in Active Transportation Program Funding
The City of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods. The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Unified Command Continues Response to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Unified Command continues its response Friday to the Speranza Marie grounding on Santa Cruz Island. All available actions are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and response personnel, recover spilled materials, and protect environmentally sensitive areas. Today, response teams will attempt to stabilize the vessel. Once...
Cachuma Lake rainbow trout release
The community is invited to hit the lake this holiday season as Cachuma Lake just had another trout release. Santa Barbara County officials released 4,000 pounds worth of rainbow trout.
Massive port infrastructure needed in SLO County to support offshore wind, new study shows
The developments could cost billions of dollars and drastically alter the Central Coast shoreline.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
Noozhawk
Downtown Santa Barbara 66-Unit Hotel Project Gets Positive Reviews So Far
It’s early, but so far, so good. The 66-unit hotel project proposed for 710-720 State St. and 15 E. Ortega St. in downtown Santa Barbara received a positive response last week during a concept review by the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission. “I like this project,” Commissioner Cass Ensberg...
kclu.org
It's go time! Looks like all systems are a go for NASA satellite launch from Santa Barbara County
NASA officials say it’s now a “go” for the planned launch of a $1.2 billion research satellite from the Central Coast which was postponed from Thursday morning. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite will be used by American and French researchers to do what’s being called the first global survey of Earth’s surface water supply.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Creeks Running Again
The music of running water returned to Santa Barbara creeks after the rains on Saturday, with the continued overnight downpours topping seven inches at the San Marcos Pass and about an inch and a half in town by the end of the weekend. The cold night even brought a sprinkling of snow to the tops of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Local Biz: Boy Scouts List Modoc Property, Free Holiday Ornaments & More
In our latest local business news, the Boy Scouts of America have put up their Modoc property for sale, a local shop is offering free holiday ornaments, and more. Near the intersection of Las Palmas Drive and Modoc Road sits a 4,300 square foot building nestled among greenery with a regal looking sign showing an eagle crest and reading the "Los Padres Council Boy Scouts of America."
Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Caught in the Rental Crunch
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pickup Truck Catches Fire Near Patterson Exit
A Ford 150 Hybrid caught fire on Highway 101 northbound near the Patterson offramp on Thursday evening. At 6:10 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the offramp between Santa Barbara and Goleta with two fire engines and a Batallion Chief. Crews were able to knock down the fire and...
Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event
Daytime high temperatures will be slightly warmer on Friday, but will remain below average for the time being. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while highs inland will be in the low 60s on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected to accompany the cool temperatures. A moderate The post Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Fire Damages Santa Paula Home
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Fire damaged what the Ventura County Fire Department described as the historic Stone House in Santa Paula Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 7:40 AM in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire in a first...
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services
ORCUTT, Calif.- The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services. The post The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
All lanes reopen after rockslide closed Highway 154 lanes near San Antonio Creek Rd
Caltrans District 5 said all lanes have reopened after a rockslide caused a road closure on westbound Highway 154 lanes and a partial closure on eastbound lanes at San Antonio Creek Rd Tuesday afternoon. The post All lanes reopen after rockslide closed Highway 154 lanes near San Antonio Creek Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
