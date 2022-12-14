ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Hilton Says, “I Never Meant To Be Disrespectful” During Mariska Hargitay’s People’s Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

By Allisun
 2 days ago
When the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was invited as nominees to the People’s Choice Awards in 2022, they also had some presenting duties to deal with. It’s very simple, really. You read some names, pause, and then announce a winner. As the winner accepts their award, you stand slightly to the side and respectfully wait until you are required to exit the stage.

And then there’s Kathy Hilton’s way of doing it! When the RHOBH cast presented the prestigious Drama TV Star of 2022, huge television star Mariska Hargitay won the award. She proceeded to give an impassioned speech on kindness and compassion, and that’s when Kathy decided her face needed a touch-up. Good grief. The entire world watched as she looked in her tiny mirror and applied make-up while Mariska spoke. Then Kathy was called out on her blatant rudeness, or, you know, “ being quirky Kathy .” Now Kathy has decided to speak on the incident.

According to ET Online , Kathy had no idea what she was doing. “I feel so bad about that,” Kathy shared. “I thought I was gonna sneeze and I went to get a tissue. If you hear me sneeze it would’ve stopped the whole auditorium and so I went to go look for a tissue and I didn’t find a tissue, so I put some lipstick on.” Uh-huh, sure Jan. I thought Kathy’s family had been involved in the entertainment industry thanks to BIG KATHY since television was in black and white. And now Kathy is going to try and say she didn’t know the multiple camera set up of an awards show was going to catch her putting on lip gloss? By the way, was it Lisa Rinna’s lip line or her friend Kylie Jenner’s ?

Kathy maintains she had no idea she could be seen on camera saying, “You would think it’s just on that person’s face, so I didn’t know that I was in the angle.” Honestly, still giving a side-eye here. Kathy did say once she heard about her viral faux pas, she couldn’t sleep. “For the last two nights I have been not sleeping,” she said. “I mean, all I do is think about that.” But never fear, Kathy wrote Mariska “a really nice note” in an effort to smooth things over. Kathy added, “Mariska, I adore her. I had dinner with her right at a neighbor’s house up the street a few years ago. I admire her. I never meant to be disrespectful,” she added.

With Kathy, anything is possible . But it’s one thing to embarrass yourself on your own show, it is a whole different situation when you embarrass yourself in front of an audience that isn’t used to your… quirky ways . Looks like Kathy found out the hard way.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK KATHY KNEW WHAT SHE WAS DOING? DO YOU THINK KATHY’S QUIRKS ARE AMUSING? WILL KATHY RETURN TO RHOBH NEXT SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

