Detroit, MI

Jets elevate Zach Wilson to No. 2 QB against Lions

 2 days ago

The New York Jets are elevating Zach Wilson to the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, started seven games after his return from injury in Week 4. But he struggled and was dropped to the No. 3 spot, behind Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco.

He has been inactive the past three games, with coach Robert Saleh deciding that watching from the sidelines could help Wilson.

Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Wilson has earned the chance.

“Zach’s been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regards to how he wants that to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice, going against our defense — which I think is a pretty good defense to go against –and working on all the different things that we’ve been asking him to accomplish.”

The move is significant for Wilson, given White sustained a rib injury in last week’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Saleh said White would be limited in practice on Wednesday.

In brief relief of White against the Bills, Flacco completed one of three pass attempts for just one yard. He was sacked once for a six-yard loss.

On the season, Wilson is 5-2 in his seven starts. He has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, with four touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The Jets are 1-2 with White as the starter following the loss to the Bills and 27-22 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. In his three starts, White has thrown for 952 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

–Field Level Media

