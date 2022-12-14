ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass: ‘Fentanyl is Killing our Citizens’

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHNES_0jiPhxdb00

This week, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass released a video following the publication of the “Florida Medical Examiners Drugs in Deceased Persons” report.

Glass said the following:

Today, I need to talk with you about a serious problem we’re facing across our country and here in Florida. Fentanyl is killing our citizens. In 2021, Florida’s Medical Examiners determined nearly 6,000 people across our state died because of fentanyl. It is by far the most lethal drug in Florida killing across all ages and communities, with most victims between the ages of 35 and 50.

We know that illegal fentanyl is being manufactured in Mexico and smuggled across our southern border into our country and our state. Fentanyl is cheap, odorless and tasteless, but is more potent than heroin.

Because of this, the Mexican cartels mix fentanyl into a variety of drugs including Adderall, Xanax and other counterfeit prescription pills. They are also mixing it with heroin and cocaine. Many victims aren’t even aware they’ve taken fentanyl. And DEA lab testing shows that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

What do you need to know? Remember, One Pill Can Kill! Only get prescription drugs from a pharmacy. Taking prescription pills from any other source could kill you. No pill purchased on social media is safe. And parents, talk to your children. Make sure they understand the dangers.

This year, in partnership with the Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies throughout Florida, FDLE conducted several criminal interdictions across our state. During these interdictions, more than 60 suspects were arrested on drug charges and more than $600,000 worth of illicit drugs were seized. We will continue these interdictions.

Florida is also educating our young people through the First Lady’s campaign, “The Facts. Your Future” which is reinventing the way substance abuse prevention is taught in our schools. It’s not “Just Say No” — it’s “Just Say No and Here’s Why.”

And for those who need help with substance abuse or know someone who does, Florida’s Hope for Healing program can help navigate the many ways Floridians can access help. You can learn more at Hope for Healing Florida.

By working together, we can reduce the number of fentanyl deaths across Florida. Stay safe, and take care of yourselves.

Comments / 5

Related
wflx.com

Fentanyl most lethal drug in Florida, law enforcement says

Fentanyl is now the most lethal drug in Florida, killing thousands between the ages of 35 and 50 years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Seven years since I lost Rory,” said Cindy Singer. “His birthday is on Monday.”. Singer said her son Rory didn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”

On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Lawsuit Abuse Affecting all Floridians

Lawsuit abuse is a problem that hits all Floridians every day. Currently, trial lawyers have an incentive to take advantage of our state’s legal system for their own benefit, and when they do, it hurts everyone. One of the prime ways they do it in personal injury lawsuits is...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
SANIBEL, FL
WOKV

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Florida with DroneUp

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Santa’s sleigh may not be the only thing seen flying in the skies of Florida. Walmart’s drone delivery service is now available for select customers in the Tampa and Orlando areas. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from 7 stores, making it easier than ever for customers to grab those last-minute gifts. No assistance from Rudolph needed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005622/en/ Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Florida with DroneUp (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy