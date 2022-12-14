ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sexual predator jailed for murdering Zara Aleena days after prison release

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2CA9_0jiPhqSW00

A career criminal has been jailed for at least 38 years for the “brutal sexually motivated murder” of law graduate Zara Aleena within days of him being released from prison.

Jordan McSweeney was caught on CCTV drunkenly lurching in the street after being ejected from a pub for pestering a female member of staff.

He followed three women and confronted a fourth before he targeted 35-year-old Ms Aleena as she walked home from a night out early on Sunday June 26.

McSweeney stalked her along Cranbrook Road in Ilford , east London before grabbing her from behind and dragging her into a driveway.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC said: “Despite being only yards from a public street and from residential properties, the defendant attacked Zara Aleena with a savagery that is almost impossible to believe.

“He repeatedly kicked and stamped on her head and body, he tore some of her clothes from her body in order that he could sexually assault her, and then he attacked her again, kicking and stamping on her face and neck, and returning several times to continue the brutal violence.

“Finally, once satisfied that she would no longer be able to report him for what he had done, he walked away, taking her mobile telephone with him which he threw over a garden wall, thus ensuring that neither she nor anyone else who might find her could use the phone to call for help.

“He walked back to the caravan where he was living and the following morning, having hidden the bloodstained clothes and shoes he had been wearing during the attack, was seen laughing and joking with his friends; seemingly without any concern for what he had done or for the fate he had forced upon Zara Aleena.”

The attack lasted nine minutes and resulted in 46 separate injuries.

Afterwards, McSweeney took some of Ms Aleena’s clothes, keys and purse which he threw away with the same “disdain” he had treated his victim, Mr Glasgow said.

Ms Aleena was found with severe head injuries and struggling to breathe.

Emergency services were called at 2.44am but she died in hospital from compression to the neck and blunt force to the head.

Mr Glasgow told the court: “At the time she was attacked, Zara Aleena was only minutes from her front door and she had every right to feel safe on the street – streets where she lived and which she knew well – but once she had become a target for this defendant that right was taken from her in a terrifying and ruthless manner, and, quite simply, she stood no chance of survival.”

Police identified McSweeney from a bloody fingerprint at the scene and chilling CCTV footage which was played in court.

Officers traced him to a caravan on a fairground in the nearby Valentines Park where he was arrested the next day.

While in custody, McSweeney was violent towards officers after refusing to answer questions.

The court was told the prolific thief and burglar had been released from prison on licence on June 17 – just days before the murder.

Last month, McSweeney, 29, of Dagenham, Essex, pleaded guilty to Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault.

He is somebody that we really can’t allow out on the streets. Women will always be a danger in my opinion

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams

On Wednesday, he refused to come up from the cells at the Old Bailey to be sentenced saying he did not want to watch footage of what he had done.

In a televised sentencing on Wednesday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb jailed him in his absence for life with a minimum term of 38 years.

Ms Aleena was a talented and spirited woman, the judge said, adding: “The defendant had the advantage of strength and surprise. In everything else, she was better than him.

“She was simply a happy, healthy woman living her life in what most Londoners think of as the best city in the world.”

She added that McSweeney’s decision not to come to court to face justice showed he had “no spine whatsoever”.

Ms Aleena’s aunt Farah Naz said after the sentencing: “We don’t want her last hours, her end, to define her.

“Zara means literally radiance and she was the heart of us. The heart of our family and the heart of her community, the heart of her friends, and that’s how we remember her. That’s what’s been taken, the heart of us.

“I think of her as an ambassador of the end of violence against women and girls, and I think she would be really proud to be that.”

On her niece’s killer, Ms Naz said: “We see him as someone who has stamped his pain and anger onto Zara and destroyed her with that, and destroyed us.

“He had an extreme indifference to her life and to law and to society’s norms. He had no fear of the consequences.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams said: “He can only be described as a danger to women. His very demeanour, the way he is, the focus that he has and his don’t-care-less attitude.

“He is somebody that we really can’t allow out on the streets. Women will always be a danger in my opinion.”

McSweeney has 28 previous convictions for 69 separate offences including burglary, theft of a vehicle, criminal damage, assaulting police officers and assaulting members of the public while on bail.

The Metropolitan Police said the Probation Service had commenced recall proceedings on June 22 after he missed two appointments.

Violence must stop towards women. Zara’s death has made campaigners out of all of us and we will not stop

Farah Naz, Ms Aleena's aunt

The force said it was informed on June 24 and attended an address linked to McSweeney the following day to arrest him but he was not there, and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Ms Aleena’s murder on June 27.

Ms Aleena, who was training to achieve her dream of becoming a solicitor, had begun working at the Royal Courts of Justice five weeks before her death and was “the happiest she had ever been”, her family said.

Ms Naz described her niece as an “active citizen” who was “assertive, outgoing, articulate and funny”.

She said: “We want to get a message across to say this should not have happened.

“Violence must stop towards women. Zara should not have been killed and this was avoidable.

“Zara’s death has made campaigners out of all of us and we will not stop.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail

A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing

Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
The Independent

‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser

A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

‘Psychopath with a conscience’ guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart

A builder who described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” has been found guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart.Mark Brown killed Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan at a remote farm near St Leonards in East Sussex in May and November last year after meeting them through a sex work website, a jury at Hove Crown Court was told.Brown put 34-year-old Ms Morgan head-first into a home-made incinerator before dumping her remains.The body of 33-year-old Ms Ware has never been found, but the prosecution believe he used a similar method – as well as also killing her Pomeranian...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape

A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
The Independent

Transgender inmate on Missouri's death row asks for mercy

The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. Guenther was raped and stabbed to death outside of her workplace in St. Louis County.There is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in the U.S. before, according to the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center.“It's wrong when anyone's executed regardless, but I hope that this is...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Driver jailed after killing pregnant woman and her elderly father

A “disgraceful” drug driver who killed a pregnant woman and her elderly father with his car has been jailed for 16 years.Noga Sella, 37, was five weeks pregnant when she was killed in the crash alongside her 81-year-old father Yoram Hirshfield.Mrs Sella’s husband Omer was badly hurt in the crash, which happened in Ramsgate, Kent, and two children were injured.The driver, Nitesh Bissendary, admitted the less serious charge of causing death by careless driving but denied causing death by dangerous driving.Bissendary, 31, lost control of his black Alfa Romeo on August 10, 2022. He drove for around 30 metres on...
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
newsnationnow.com

Idaho store manager says murder victim complained of stalker

(NewsNation) — NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin spoke with a vape shop manager in downtown Moscow, Idaho, who says that Kaylee Goncalves’ friends implied she had a stalker during a visit to the shop three weeks prior to her murder. He said Goncalves and Maddie Mogen always...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Capitol rioter who boasted about attacking ‘rookie cop’ jailed for 14 months

A man who admitted to attacking a "rookie cop" during the Capitol riot has been sentenced to 14 months in prison, according to the Department of Justice.Troy Sargent, 38, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 14 months in prison by a District of Columbia court on Monday.He was convicted on felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the attack on the Capitol, as well as civil disorder and four related misdemeanours, according to the Justice Department.Sargent pleaded guilty to the charges on 27 June 2022.Sargent’s attorney asked for him to be given six months followed by two years...
PITTSFIELD, MA
BBC

Toddler murder: Police say case will never be forgotten

Police have said the case of a County Antrim woman who murdered one of her sons and attempted to murder the other will never be forgotten. The woman pleaded guilty to the offences and has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. She stabbed the children at a house...
The Independent

Idaho murders — live updates: Moscow stabbings probe won’t slow down during holidays as police scour video

Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students in the town of Moscow have said they will not slow down their pace through the holidays. Nearly five weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death on 13 November, authorities have not named a suspect or motive, found the murder weapon, or produced a criminal profile of the potential killer.In an update on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that investigators will consistently continue to follow leads for the rest of the year and that the departure of students returning...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy