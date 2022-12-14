ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.

They have cost his team, as Smith’s issues taking care of the ball have played a large role in Seattle losing three of its last four games. Sunday’s loss to the Panthers was devastating for the Seahawks’ playoff chances, which are now below 50%.

The problem boils down to Smith being too aggressive. He admitted as much when he spoke with the media on Tuesday. Here’s what Smith had to say, per Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times.

“I think I have been too aggressive as of late. So I have to get back to what I was doing early on, which was taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team where we all play together and not feel like we are just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits to see what we can do. We know what we can do, but we have to stay on schedule.”

There’s still time to climb back into that No. 7 seed, but to get there the Seahawks need Smith to push the dial back in the game manager direction by a notch or two.

If they don’t learn to stop the run though it won’t matter what Smith does.

