Isabelle Huppert Sets Michael Rozek One-Character Feature ‘Marianne’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated actress Isabelle Huppert is leading Marianne from Hyde Park International, Cine@ and James Ireland and Alex Pettyfer’s Dark Dreams Entertainment.

Writer and director Michael Rozek, who is a former journalist for such publications as Esquire and Rolling Stone, says, “ Marianne is a true event. It’s not only Isabelle Huppert’s very first one-character project—a complete tour de force for one of the greatest actresses in the history of film—but also, in its breakthrough form, a zeitgeist movie, meant to exactly capture the moment we are all living in.”

The pic, though set in New England, was shot outside of Paris.

The movie was produced by Oscar Nominee Philippe Carcassonne ( The Father , and the upcoming The Son ), James Ireland and Alex Pettyfer ( The Infernal Machine ) and Ashok Amritraj ( 99 Homes, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ).

EPs on the project are Magnus Rausing, Morten Lundin, Peter Dellgren and Hyde Park’s Carl Clifton and Priya Amritraj. Amritraj’s Hyde Park International is handling worldwide rights and targeting a major
festival launch in 2023.

James Ireland, CEO of production and finance entity Dark Dreams Entertainment said “We couldn’t be more excited to be able to work with Isabelle Huppert to bring Marianne to life. Marianne promises a revolutionary cinematic experience from the mind of writer and director Michael Rozek. Isabelle is an incredible talent and it’s an honor to be able to bring this feature to the screen.”

Carcassonne adds: “I believe—and I believe both Isabelle Huppert and I share the feeling—that the current times call for ‘different’ voices: questioning, uncomfortable, possibly angry voices… voices such as Michael Rozek’s, in Marianne

Huppert received an Oscar nomination and won a Feature Best Actress Golden Globe for her turn in Paul Verhoeven’s Elle which launched at Cannes in 2016. The French actress currently stars in Caravaggio’s Shadow, and Polish Oscar entry EO, and also recently starred in the Focus Features movie Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris . She starred in such notable movies as Madame Bovary, Amateur, The Piano Teacher , and the Oscar-winning Amour.

