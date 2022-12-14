Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
20th annual Champaign Shop with a Cop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the Champaign Police Department's (CPD) Shop with a Cop at Meijer. Current and retired law enforcement from CPD, Illinois State Police, Parkland College, and other nearby cities all joined families in need to shop with their children for Christmas gifts. CPD believes it is important to be a part of the community they serve and give back, especially during the holiday season.
New smoke detector law in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State and local fire safety experts gathered in Decatur on Thursday, to make the public aware of Illinois' new 10-year smoke alarm law. The new law requires residents to replace older smoke alarms with models with a 10-year sealed battery. The law goes into effect on January 1.
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
2 people shot in the leg in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot in the leg on Tuesday night in the 900 block of W. Beardsley Ave, Champaign. The Champaign Police Department says when they arrived on the scene they located a 48-year-old and a 28-year-old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the leg. Officials...
Chase Brown named Jon Cornish Trophy recipient
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois star running back Chase Brown named Jon Cornish trophy recipient. Chase and his brother Sydney Brown are from London, Ontario. The Ontario native led the power five in rushing yards to finish the season. Chase is second in all of FBS in rushing yards, with the opportunity to reclaim his lead in this year's Reliaquest bowl game.
9-year-old Lincoln racer receives USAC Quarter Midget Dirt National Champion trophy
Indianapolis, Ind. (WICS/WRSP) - Car racing is pretty popular around Central Illinois. We have quite a few stars like Justin Allgaier and Tim Wilkerson. Now a 9-year-old Lincoln resident is the next in line to shine on the race track. Henry Schneider is the US Auto Club Quarter Midget Dirt...
Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder named FNR 2022 Scholar Athlete of the Year
Forsyth, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Congratulations to Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder who is our Friday Night Rivals' 2022 Rick Ray and Sons Scholar Athlete of the Year. She was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to the school of her choice. Binder is currently committed to Purdue University Track & Field. She competed against 14 other area scholar athletes and was voted the winner by a panel of judges.
ISP arrest suspect in hit-and-run fatal crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested a Decatur man for allegedly leaving the scene of a hit-and-run involving a death. Carry P. Floyd, 61, was arrested on Thursday. On Thursday, officials investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US...
Cooperative Strategies newest scenarios for School of Choice replacement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Change not chaos— was the cry of many parents after Unit 4 explained that School of Choice was going away and many students would be moved to a new school. So Cooperative Strategies went back to the drawing board. Scenario three and four were...
ISP investigating fatal hit and run
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash that occurred on US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County on Wednesday. ISP says on Thursday at 7 a.m., the Macon County Sheriff’s Office...
U of I researcher to assist NASA with astronaut health
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Professor Marni Boppart with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is leading NASA-sponsored research focused on astronaut fitness. The Translational Research Institute for Space Health at the Baylor College of Medicine announced this project on November 21. The research institute granted U of I's Beckman Institute...
ISP: 2 killed after car crash during pursuit
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WRSP) — Two people are dead following a four vehicle crash that started out as a police pursuit on US Route 45 near 1190 N. Road in Iroquois County, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. Around 5:12 p.m. on Monday, a Mercedes Benz SUV, driven by...
US 36 shut down after crash
US 36 is shut down Thursday morning after a crash. The crash happened near Salem School Rd. In Long Creek. Police say drivers should find an alternate route if possible. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
