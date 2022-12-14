ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria

It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
VICTORIA, TX
Pres. Biden Announces That Houston Native Brittney Griner Is Free

" She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home." The release has been met with bittersweet comments as many America's have voiced their opinions on what freeing Brittney cost. Native Houston's Brittney Griner release was in all actuality a "prisoner swap," and for her freedom we released a convicted illegal arms dealer and former Russian Lieutenant Colonel, Viktor Bout, whose exploits spearheaded the movie, 'Lord of War.'
HOUSTON, TX
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eerie Woman Tries Breaking Open Door on a Terrifying TX Flight

A 34-year-old woman is in custody after 'Jesus told her to do something incredibly dangerous and potentially fatal to many people. According to FBI documents, a 34-year-old woman was traveling on a Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio. While aboard the plane, the woman walked to the back of the aircraft and began staring at the exit door.
HOUSTON, TX
Victoria, TX
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas.

 https://kixs.com/

