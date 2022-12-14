Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
Texas Christmas Miracle When Unadopted Dog Reunites With Family
We all love a story with a happy ending, especially when it comes to lost fur babies finding their owners!. Considered a true Texas Christmas miracle the details of this story are so heartwarming, I'm telling you now... get your tissue ready!. For months a sweet dog lay wait in...
Pres. Biden Announces That Houston Native Brittney Griner Is Free
" She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home." The release has been met with bittersweet comments as many America's have voiced their opinions on what freeing Brittney cost. Native Houston's Brittney Griner release was in all actuality a "prisoner swap," and for her freedom we released a convicted illegal arms dealer and former Russian Lieutenant Colonel, Viktor Bout, whose exploits spearheaded the movie, 'Lord of War.'
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Eerie Woman Tries Breaking Open Door on a Terrifying TX Flight
A 34-year-old woman is in custody after 'Jesus told her to do something incredibly dangerous and potentially fatal to many people. According to FBI documents, a 34-year-old woman was traveling on a Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio. While aboard the plane, the woman walked to the back of the aircraft and began staring at the exit door.
Sweet Puppy Reunites With His TX Family 5 Years After Hurricane
Beloved family dog Bolt has been reunited five years after he was lost in Galveston. Can you imagine you and your family are prepping for a hurricane and your dog sneaks off? A Texas couple who were preparing for Hurricane Irma five years ago spent days looking for their lost dog before they had to evacuate the island.
Disabled TX Man Gets Ear Cut Off and Severely Abused By Parents
45-year-old Edwin Colleson suffered severe abuse at the hands of his own mother and stepfather while living at a Galveston County RV park. Colleson had severe muscular atrophy and an intellectual disability and was under the care of his mother, 66-year-old Billie Jean Barnes. HORRIFIC AND TWISTED ABUSE. Colleson was...
