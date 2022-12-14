ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

South Jersey Man Sentenced On Fentanyl Dealing, Gun Charges: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJRBx_0jiPhUEe00
Neal Garrity Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced on drug dealing and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Neal Garrity was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine.

During the months of May and June, New Jersey State Police conducted an undercover investigation into Garrity disturbing narcotics in and around Atlantic County, according to the prosecutor's office.

After numerous sales of narcotics made by Garrity, the investigation culminated with a search warrant for his residence on Boston Avenue and his automobile.

Fentanyl and other drugs were seized from Garrity’s bedroom along with a large sum of cash. Parts to assemble a ghost gun were also located.

This was a joint investigation with the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station, New Jersey State Police Metro South Unit, New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. South Unit, New Jersey State Police K9 South Unit and New Jersey State Police Troop A Strategic Investigation Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for shooting18-year-old in Atlantic City arrested and charged

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old Atlantic City man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting an 18-year-old victim in September. Violent Crimes Unit investigators arrested an Atlantic City man suspected of involvement in a September shooting. Detectives from the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Ibn Demps on December 9, 2022, at a residence in the 200 block of north North Carolina Avenue. Detectives also located a handgun at the residence following the execution of a court-approved search warrant. Criminal charges have The post Suspect wanted for shooting18-year-old in Atlantic City arrested and charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Thief Installed Card-Scanning Device On Philly ATM, Cops Say

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a thief who they say installed secret surveillance devices on a Roxborough ATM. The suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 and immediately approached the ATM, detectives said. An employee witness told police she saw him "acting suspiciously" near the machine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ

A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

One shot overnight in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting that took place last night in the area of North New York Avenue. According to department, Atlantic City police officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue at 11:32 PM on December 10, 2022 in response to a Shot Spotter alert regarding shots fired. A 20-year-old male gunshot victim was discovered by officers in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in the 600 block of north New York Avenue. Additionally, evidence of gunfire was found in the area. As a result of the The post One shot overnight in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting

TRENTON, NJ – Two teens have been arrested and charged for a shooting that sent one male victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds last Monday. Trenton Police Department officers responded to 1010 Liberty Street on Monday at approximately 8:00 pm after being alerted to 10 gunshots by the city’s Shot Spotter gunfire alert system. Detectives reported that the victim suffered several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. As a result of the investigation, SRT detectives were able to identify two juvenile offenders as the suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for the juvenile offenders for Criminal Attempt Homicide and The post Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Mafia Boss Ran 'Vast Network' In PA, NJ: Feds

A high-ranking member of Philadelphia's underworld will spend five years in federal prison for running a "vast network" of criminal enterprises, federal authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59-year-old "underboss" of the Philly mafia, previously pleaded guilty in September to racketeering, loansha…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
429K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy