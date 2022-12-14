South Jersey Man Sentenced On Fentanyl Dealing, Gun Charges: Prosecutor

Neal Garrity Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced on drug dealing and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Neal Garrity was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine.

During the months of May and June, New Jersey State Police conducted an undercover investigation into Garrity disturbing narcotics in and around Atlantic County, according to the prosecutor's office.

After numerous sales of narcotics made by Garrity, the investigation culminated with a search warrant for his residence on Boston Avenue and his automobile.

Fentanyl and other drugs were seized from Garrity’s bedroom along with a large sum of cash. Parts to assemble a ghost gun were also located.

This was a joint investigation with the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station, New Jersey State Police Metro South Unit, New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. South Unit, New Jersey State Police K9 South Unit and New Jersey State Police Troop A Strategic Investigation Unit.

