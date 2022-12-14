Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes
This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
At $5000 a Night This is the Most Expensive Airbnb in Michigan
Michigan surely has its variety of Airbnb's across that state with a wide range of price points and experiences. Most places fall within the "normal" price range depending on location, but one Airbnb in Ann Arbor stands alone when it comes to cost. As it's known, The Turret in Ann...
HometownLife.com
Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek
The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
secondwavemedia.com
Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington
While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
Frankenmuth, Michigan Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023
Dates have been announced for the annual Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival in Frankenmuth, Michigan for 2023. This awesome event features food, booze and live entertainment and runs for five Thursdays beginning in May. Here is everything you need to know about his awesome and delicious event. What is the...
Flint, Michigan’s Most Googled This Year: Searching For Comedy Shows
Every year Google releases the most searched subjects for each city in the United States. Flint's most search Top 10 isn't too surprising with the exception of the top searched topic:. Where are Comedy Shows near Flint, MI?. People of Flint & Genesee County are clearly looking for humor to...
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
HometownLife.com
Northville City Council approves purchase agreement for new farmers market site
Plans to relocate Northville's farmers market moved forward earlier this month after the city council voted to sign a purchase agreement for the preferred location at Seven Mile and Main Street. The council voted unanimously during its Dec. 5 meeting to proceed with a deal to acquire nearly 3 acres...
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue
Opening in 2023, District 142 will have a ‘steampunk vibe,’ the owners say
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
Open Letter: Teaching Grand Blanc, Michigan Shoppers How To Drive
Driving through Downtown Grand Blanc can take an extra 5-10 minutes during morning and afternoon rush hours or special school events. Recently, residents shopping at Kroger in the Grand Mall were begging people to learn how to drive & park in that awful parking lot. Now, people in a Grand Blanc Residents Facebook Group are pleading with people to obey traffic flow when leaving Wal-Mart, Panera, Kohl's (etc.) after shopping, when exiting to Saginaw Street.
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?
My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
Proposed solar plant causes stir in mid-Michigan township
Conway Township is slated for the plant is holding its first public hearing about changing solar energy ordinances.
elisportsnetwork.com
Aidan Hutchinson pays tribute to Detroit icon with 'Blade Dance'
After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. This post was originally published on this site.
Motor City Furry Con 2023 in Ypsilanti, Michigan – What You Need To Know
Dates for the Motor City Furry Con 2023 have been announced. A furry convention is a gathering of members of the furry fandom - people who are interested in the concept of fictional non-human animal characters. If you think furry fandom is a new concept, think again. According to Wikipedia, the movement got its start in the 1970s.
Finally, Center Road Grand Blanc Will Be Fixed In 2023
Driving along Center Road from Atherton to Hill Road feels like it's (still) a newly paved road. When you get beyond Hill Road headed toward Downtown Grand Blanc -- it's like a third world country. (See Genesee County 2023 Construction Projects Here and here.) Thankfully, there's a construction project slated to fix the pot-hole riddled stretch of Center Road near Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
