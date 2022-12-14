ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek

The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
PLYMOUTH, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington

While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Open Letter: Teaching Grand Blanc, Michigan Shoppers How To Drive

Driving through Downtown Grand Blanc can take an extra 5-10 minutes during morning and afternoon rush hours or special school events. Recently, residents shopping at Kroger in the Grand Mall were begging people to learn how to drive & park in that awful parking lot. Now, people in a Grand Blanc Residents Facebook Group are pleading with people to obey traffic flow when leaving Wal-Mart, Panera, Kohl's (etc.) after shopping, when exiting to Saginaw Street.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI
elisportsnetwork.com

Aidan Hutchinson pays tribute to Detroit icon with 'Blade Dance'

After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. This post was originally published on this site.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Finally, Center Road Grand Blanc Will Be Fixed In 2023

Driving along Center Road from Atherton to Hill Road feels like it's (still) a newly paved road. When you get beyond Hill Road headed toward Downtown Grand Blanc -- it's like a third world country. (See Genesee County 2023 Construction Projects Here and here.) Thankfully, there's a construction project slated to fix the pot-hole riddled stretch of Center Road near Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
