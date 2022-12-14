ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 8

Renee Hull
2d ago

He got his money so he is out. But he forgot about people who voted him to say no!

Reply
5
Related
loudounnow.com

Regional Transportation Plan Includes Rt. 7 Trail, Potomac River Bridge

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has adopted its long-range plan for the region, TransAction, an update that happens every five years and a first step to funding major transportation projects. The plan lists 424 projects in priority order, with some Loudoun projects near the top. The plan looks ahead to...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
fox5dc.com

New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made

ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
ASHBURN, VA
Fairfax Times

County plans speed camera installation

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
restonnow.com

Fairfax County top prosecutor Steve Descano to seek reelection in 2023

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is gearing up for what may be the most heated local election race in 2023. The first-term chief prosecutor, who defeated a longtime incumbent in 2019 on the strength of a progressive platform, is planning to seek reelection next year, a representative for Descano confirmed to FFXnow.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Approves School Attendance Zone Changes

On Tuesday night the School Board voted to adopt new secondary school attendance zones, moving students in some areas to new schools despite cries from parents to table that change amid recent shakeups in the division. The board approved a version of Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles)’s plan, which moved the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
chainstoreage.com

Springfield Town Center in D.C. metro approved for hotel and apartments

PREIT’s plan to add residential components to its centers in high-density areas has moved one more step forward. The mall owner-operator has received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel at Springfield Town Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
royalexaminer.com

Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building

After a public hearing and sometimes circular exchanges with SEESUU applicant Gary Wayland over the structural status of the portions of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District he wants to demolish to make way for a redevelopment plan, on Tuesday evening, December 13, the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan appeared to side with the alternative of tabling a decision to give the applicant additional time to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
restonnow.com

Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far

The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
ASHBURN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy