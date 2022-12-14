Read full article on original website
Renee Hull
2d ago
He got his money so he is out. But he forgot about people who voted him to say no!
5
loudounnow.com
Regional Transportation Plan Includes Rt. 7 Trail, Potomac River Bridge
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has adopted its long-range plan for the region, TransAction, an update that happens every five years and a first step to funding major transportation projects. The plan lists 424 projects in priority order, with some Loudoun projects near the top. The plan looks ahead to...
Here's what 'code orange' means for Prince William County Public Schools
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — While numerous school districts in the DMV were operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and some chose to close altogether, most Prince William County teachers, students and parents were told to work from home. Ahead of the wet and icy weather, Prince William County...
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
Rental assistance possibly coming to Prince George’s County
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Help for people in Prince George’s County struggling to pay their rent could be on the way. Affordable housing is a big issue for many cities, including Laurel, Bladensburg and Greenbelt. Now, leaders are hoping to make changes on the county level through rent stabilization. “Prices of rent […]
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
fox5dc.com
New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made
ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
Fairfax Times
County plans speed camera installation
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC to relocate due to crime in Ivy City
D.C.'s City Winery is relocating over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke with the founder and CEO about the decision.
WTOP
Haymarket Town Councilor running for Prince William Board of County Supervisors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has joined the special election for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir announced his candidacy Monday for the seat being...
Inside Nova
Effort to recall Prince William County board chair approaches signature threshold
The organizers of a petition to recall Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler say they have gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, approaching the threshold needed to remove her from office. During a press conference Tuesday, organizers announced their progress on the recall effort, but noted that the signatures...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County top prosecutor Steve Descano to seek reelection in 2023
Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is gearing up for what may be the most heated local election race in 2023. The first-term chief prosecutor, who defeated a longtime incumbent in 2019 on the strength of a progressive platform, is planning to seek reelection next year, a representative for Descano confirmed to FFXnow.
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Approves School Attendance Zone Changes
On Tuesday night the School Board voted to adopt new secondary school attendance zones, moving students in some areas to new schools despite cries from parents to table that change amid recent shakeups in the division. The board approved a version of Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles)’s plan, which moved the...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County parents group makes recommendations for school board amid grand jury report
Parents in Loudoun County are making their own recommendations for the school board amid a grand jury report and indictment following two sexual assaults at county schools. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
chainstoreage.com
Springfield Town Center in D.C. metro approved for hotel and apartments
PREIT’s plan to add residential components to its centers in high-density areas has moved one more step forward. The mall owner-operator has received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel at Springfield Town Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.
WJLA
Residents react to resignation of Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After being elected to his position as Gainesville District Supervisor in 2011, Pete Candland is now stepping down. "Pete obviously made that decision on his own. I'm not shocked by it," Jeanine Lawson of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors said. On...
royalexaminer.com
Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building
After a public hearing and sometimes circular exchanges with SEESUU applicant Gary Wayland over the structural status of the portions of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District he wants to demolish to make way for a redevelopment plan, on Tuesday evening, December 13, the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan appeared to side with the alternative of tabling a decision to give the applicant additional time to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision.
restonnow.com
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
