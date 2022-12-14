Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a family-owned winery located on acreage that has been in the family and farmed for more than nine generations. The tasting room includes both indoor and outdoor seating with spectacular views of the vineyards. Saint Paul wines are made from 14 varieties of grapes grown in two locations at elevations of 2,300 and 3,000 feet, the highest in Henderson County and some of the highest in the state. Saint Paul wines are produced and crafted by the full-time winemaker, a graduate of California Polytechnic University with more than 14 years of experience in producing wine in Sonoma, California before joining us in North Carolina. They offer a wide variety of venues, indoor and outdoor, for your wedding or special event.

