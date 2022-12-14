ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Don't let HVAC problems leave you in the cold this winter

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the temperatures drop outside, we head inside to stay warm, but that's not always the case. Winter months can push HVAC systems to the limit, but there are things you can do now to keep your home warm all winter long. When the colder...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
gonomad.com

Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28

Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
hendersonville.com

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a Beautiful Hendersonville Experience

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a family-owned winery located on acreage that has been in the family and farmed for more than nine generations. The tasting room includes both indoor and outdoor seating with spectacular views of the vineyards. Saint Paul wines are made from 14 varieties of grapes grown in two locations at elevations of 2,300 and 3,000 feet, the highest in Henderson County and some of the highest in the state. Saint Paul wines are produced and crafted by the full-time winemaker, a graduate of California Polytechnic University with more than 14 years of experience in producing wine in Sonoma, California before joining us in North Carolina. They offer a wide variety of venues, indoor and outdoor, for your wedding or special event.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Storybook characters come to life in Winter Wonder Walk in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A family-friendly interactive event continues later this week in West Asheville. The second annual Winter Wonder Walk runs Thursday through Sunday at the Adventure Center of Asheville. The walk, presented by Mellow Mushroom and created by Asheville Plays, is a live-action immersive story-walk on an...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Biltmore named most beautiful building in America

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study ranked the most beautiful buildings in the world - and a landmark in Asheville earned the top spot in the U.S. Angi analyzes reviews on TripAdvisor to find the buildings that the most travelers described as beautiful. The house at Biltmore Estates...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Rescheduled Waynesville Christmas parade draws folks downtown

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville's Christmas parade went off without a hitch Monday, Dec. 12, a week later than initially planned. Steady rain on the initial parade date, Dec. 5, led to the event being canceled and rescheduled. "We were very happy that it was beautiful today and the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy