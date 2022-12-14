ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
The Hill

Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers

A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
CNET

I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?

This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
GOBankingRates

Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?

With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
abovethelaw.com

The Supreme Court Will Soon Decide Whether The Student Loan Forgiveness Program Is Legal, Although The Chances Are Not Good

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted the federal government’s petition to determine whether the secretary of education can forgive federal student loans under the HEROES Act. The forgiveness plan, which would forgive $10,000 in loans or $20,000 if the debtor has received a Pell Grant, has been blocked by two federal appeals courts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

Student Loan Forgiveness Won’t Happen Until Next Spring at the Earliest (if at All)

Tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers eager to see their debts forgiven will be left in limbo until next spring. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in a case that will determine the fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The nation’s highest court will hear arguments in late February or early March, and a decision to allow or block the Biden Administration’s broad forgiveness plan is expected by June.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

9M Student Debtors Wrongly Told Their Relief Applications Were Approved: Report

In late November, a tech-service contractor to the Department of Education fired off an email to nine million hopeful applicants to President Joe Biden’s federal student debt relief program, mistakenly informing them in the subject line that their requests had been approved, according to Insider. The outlet reported Sunday that the Nov. 22 and 23 email had carried the subject line, “Your Student Loan Debt Relief Application Has Been Approved,” when in actuality it should have been entitled, “Update on Student Loan Debt Relief,” to inform the recipient that their applications had been received. Despite the false subject line, the content of the email remained accurate, Insider reported. The mistake was attributed to “human error” in a statement by Accenture Federal Services, the contractor responsible for the message. An Education Department spokesperson told Insider that it was working with Accenture to take “corrective action” on the matter. Shortly after a series of legal challenges that all but halted the program’s progress were launched, the White House said that 26 million Americans had applied for student loan forgiveness, and that the government had approved 16 million of the requests.
WFAE

