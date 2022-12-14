Read full article on original website
Biden's student-loan forgiveness might not be doomed if the Supreme Court strikes it down — he could take another legal path
There might be another legal route for Biden's student-debt relief if lawsuits currently blocking the plan are successful.
200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
CNBC
360,000 student loan borrowers received $24 billion in forgiveness from fix to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration's fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has benefited hundreds of thousands of borrowers. In October 2021, the Biden administration announced a one-year opportunity for student loan borrowers pursuing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness to get closer to being debt-free. Signed into law by then-President George...
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?
Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and...
Supreme Court to keep Biden’s student loan cancellation blocked for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer. That’s about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire....
Student loan forgiveness approvals erroneously sent to applicants: reports
Millions of emails erroneously went out to borrowers to notify them they were approved for student loan debt relief, despite the Biden Administration's program being on hold.
Student loan forgiveness: Millions mistakenly told their debt relief was approved
A corrected email will soon be sent out to millions of student loan borrowers after they received an email with the wrong subject line telling them their student debt relief had been approved.
CNET
I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?
This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
Student-loan borrowers who are behind on payments can avoid facing collections for one year after the payment pause ends. Here's how Biden's Education Department wants to make sure companies holding the loans are ready.
The Education Dept. released updated guidance on its "Fresh Start" program, which would help defaulted student-loan borrowers return to good standing.
Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?
With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
Federal student loan debt still burdensome for borrowers despite relief, survey says
Sixty-three percent of Americans said they're having a hard time repaying federal student loans, even while benefiting from the payment pause and President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan, an ELVTR survey said.
abovethelaw.com
The Supreme Court Will Soon Decide Whether The Student Loan Forgiveness Program Is Legal, Although The Chances Are Not Good
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted the federal government’s petition to determine whether the secretary of education can forgive federal student loans under the HEROES Act. The forgiveness plan, which would forgive $10,000 in loans or $20,000 if the debtor has received a Pell Grant, has been blocked by two federal appeals courts.
Student Loan Forgiveness Won’t Happen Until Next Spring at the Earliest (if at All)
Tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers eager to see their debts forgiven will be left in limbo until next spring. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in a case that will determine the fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The nation’s highest court will hear arguments in late February or early March, and a decision to allow or block the Biden Administration’s broad forgiveness plan is expected by June.
9M Student Debtors Wrongly Told Their Relief Applications Were Approved: Report
In late November, a tech-service contractor to the Department of Education fired off an email to nine million hopeful applicants to President Joe Biden’s federal student debt relief program, mistakenly informing them in the subject line that their requests had been approved, according to Insider. The outlet reported Sunday that the Nov. 22 and 23 email had carried the subject line, “Your Student Loan Debt Relief Application Has Been Approved,” when in actuality it should have been entitled, “Update on Student Loan Debt Relief,” to inform the recipient that their applications had been received. Despite the false subject line, the content of the email remained accurate, Insider reported. The mistake was attributed to “human error” in a statement by Accenture Federal Services, the contractor responsible for the message. An Education Department spokesperson told Insider that it was working with Accenture to take “corrective action” on the matter. Shortly after a series of legal challenges that all but halted the program’s progress were launched, the White House said that 26 million Americans had applied for student loan forgiveness, and that the government had approved 16 million of the requests.
Biden will ask Supreme Court to revive student debt relief plan
The Biden administration will ask the Supreme Court to revive its student debt relief program as it fights to reverse lower court rulings that have upended its plans to forgive up to $20,000 of debt for tens of millions of Americans. The Justice Department said in a court filing on...
WFAE
