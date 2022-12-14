Read full article on original website
Related
WWE RAW (12/19/22) Results: Ladder Match, Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, More
WWE Raw (12/19) - Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. - Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) At the start of the show, Paul Heyman introduced Roman Reigns and Roman Reigns said it was time for The Bloodline to wreak havoc on Monday Night Raw because Kevin Owens keeps insisting on heading over to Friday Night SmackDown. The camera cuts to Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn beating up Mustafa Ali backstage and promising more destruction to come.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/19): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 19, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19) Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry...
AEW Rampage On 12/16 Records Uptick In Viewership, Highest Key Demo Rating Since October
The numbers are in for the December 16 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 464,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 457,000 viewers the show drew on December 9. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
Ladder Match, Intergender | WWE Raw 12/19/22 Full Show Review & Results | SRS & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for December 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
Internal WWE Memo Touts Success Of WWE Survivor Series Wargames
WWE has been optimistic internally about the performance of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Fightful Select has learned that WWE executives received a memo on November 30 detailing the following about the PPV:. ⁃ It claimed the most-viewed Survivor Series on record, jumping 46% vs. 2021's edition of the show. ⁃...
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Drops 20% On 12/15/22
Viewership numbers are in for the December 15, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that IMPACT Wrestling on December 15 drew 86,000 viewers. This number is down 20% from the 107,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 8. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and failed to rank for cable originals on Thursday, December 15.
AEW Fight Forever To Be Single Release With Updates
AEW Fight Forever doesn't necessarily have a release date at this moment, but we have learned about some plans for the game in the future. Evil Uno has worked closely with the game, and spoke with Fightful at Wrestlecade about what he could reveal. While it's been rumored and speculated in the past, Uno said that he is of the belief that the AEW Fight Forever game will be a single release that will constantly evolve over time. This is instead of an annual or recurring release that would require the purchase of a new game for each edition. He even said that the "Fight Forever" name plays into that.
Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me
Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
Cody Rhodes Among Talent At WWE 2K Commercial Shoot
The American Nightmare isn't back quite yet, but WWE is planning for it. Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery and left him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he's still getting some work done, specifically to promote WWE 2K.
More On Miro's AEW Absence
Miro has barely wrestled at all in 2022, but its not due to injury or lack of wanting to. After Miro's absences, many fans have wondered where he's been. After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we're told that creative simply hasn't been presented for him and agreed upon. We've heard that there were productive meetings around the time of the original reports,
NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (12/17): Bron Breakker Teams With Apollo Crews
NXT held a live event on December 17 from University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (12/17) - Axiom def. Damon Kemp. - Scrypts def. Quincy Elliott. - Kiana James & Elektra Lopez...
Willow Nightingale Says 'Hey, RJ City,' Ethan Page Goes Toy Hunting With Johnny Gargano | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Willow Nightingale sits across from RJ City as he tries to uncover the truth behind her smile. - On the latest Ethan Page Toy Hunt Vlog, many wrestlers are featured including...
Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW
Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17): Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman Compete
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17) - Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. - Ronda Rousey &...
Rhea Ripley Dominates Akira Tozawa, Bayley Pins Becky Lynch | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 19, 2022:. - Akira Tozawa accompanied the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) to the ring for their match against the Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest). During the match, The Bloodline attacked Andre Chase backstage and smashed Elias with his own guitar. In the end, Ford pinned Balor, who was distracted after Tozawa threw his drink in Dominik's eyes. After the bell, Rhea Ripley dropped Tozawa with a punch. She then challenged him to a match. The Street Profits hyped Tozawa up, and he entered the ring, so the match was on. Ripley dominated Tozawa, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion took the fight to the Judgment Day member. Balor tripped him up at ringside, and the Street Profits dove onto Balor and Priest to take them out. Ripley ultimately pinned Tozawa with the Riptide.
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Preliminary Viewership On 12/16/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the December 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. As first reported by Spoiler TV on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 16 drew 2,056,000 viewers in preliminary viewership. This number is down from the 2,098,000 viewers that last week's episode drew. Friday's...
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5
A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
Sasha Banks Is Looking For Brand Collaboration In Japan, New WWE Funko Pops, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 19, 2022. - Sasha Banks will be staying in Japan this week and hopes to collaborate with Japanese brands:. - Funko has announced a new line of WWE POP! Figures:. - Tickets for an upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER event are set to...
12/26 WWE Raw Set To Highlight The 'Absolute Best' Of 2022
The December 26 episode of WWE Raw will be a Best Of show. As announced during the December 19 episode of WWE Raw, the show will highlight the "Absolute Best of 2022" on the holiday episode, which will come the day after Christmas. The announcement came in an advertisement for the program, which highlighted the eventful year 2022 has been. Several major moments were showcased in the announcement, such as Logan Paul's in-ring debut and Steve Austin's return to the ring. Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Contract and defeating Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank was also included, among other examples.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0