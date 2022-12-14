ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

White Lotus Fans Are Freaking Out Over Adam DiMarco's Disney Past

Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. He left Disney and checked into the White Lotus. Adam DiMarco's past is making fans of the HBO drama lose their minds. On White Lotus, Adam plays recent Stanford grad Albie Di Grasso who is on a family trip with his father Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham), but it was only a decade ago that he starred in the Disney movie Radio Rebel with Debby Ryan.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
E! News

Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes

The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
E! News

Dax Shepard Praises "F--king Genius" Kristen Bell Over Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree

Watch: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas": E! News Rewind. Kristen Bell's Christmas tree is a Whoville-worthy masterpiece. After teasing his wife's epic Grinch-inspired Christmas tree on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard gave fans a look at the holiday décor. And while, yes, the Grinch may have stolen Christmas, it's safe to say Kristen stole the show with this tree.
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy

Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is looking back on a difficult decision he made for his late son. The TV host recently reflected on the death of his and Alyssa Scott's baby boy Zen, who passed away at just 5-months-old due to a brain tumor in 2021. As Nick has now explained, Zen did not go through chemotherapy after doctors offered it—for a few reasons.
E! News

Katie Holmes' Stylist Defends Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Look

Watch: Katie Holmes Shoots Down Dawson's Creek Reboot Idea. Don't want to wait for the conversation around Katie Holmes' dress-over-jeans look to be over?. Well, today it carries on. The Dawson's Creek alum's stylist Brie Welch shared the inspiration behind the viral outfit in a recent piece for The New York Times, attributing the wardrobe choice to both her styling and Holmes' preferences.
E! News

E! News

228K+
Followers
57K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy