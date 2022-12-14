Read full article on original website
White Lotus Fans Are Freaking Out Over Adam DiMarco's Disney Past
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. He left Disney and checked into the White Lotus. Adam DiMarco's past is making fans of the HBO drama lose their minds. On White Lotus, Adam plays recent Stanford grad Albie Di Grasso who is on a family trip with his father Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham), but it was only a decade ago that he starred in the Disney movie Radio Rebel with Debby Ryan.
House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Calls Joffrey Comparisons a "Compliment"
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House Of Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney knows his character Aegon Targaryen has big King Joffrey energy and he's totally here for it. During the Official Game Of Thrones Convention on Dec. 11, Glynn-Carney was joined by Game of Thrones alum Jack...
Emily in Paris Cast Reveal Where They'd Like the Show to Travel
Emily in...Rome? While the first three seasons of Emily in Paris—the third of which drops Dec. 21 on Netflix—have stuck to the blissful and romantic confines of France, the show's ensemble cast is...
‘The Rookie’ Fans Demand a New Love Interest for Nolan — She Has ‘Way Better Chemistry’ With Him Than Bailey
Are Nolan and Bailey headed toward a breakup in 'The Rookie' Season 5? Some fans hope so after seeing him share scenes with one character during the midseason finale.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Katherine Heigl Says She ‘Never Saw’ Daughter Naleigh When She Was a Baby: ‘I Was Always Afraid’
A difficult time. Katherine Heigl opened up about the difficulties she faced as a mother when her youngest was a newborn — and feeling detached from daughter Naleigh after so much time apart. "I never saw that baby. I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter and I spent more time […]
Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album
Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death
Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Dax Shepard Praises "Genius" Kristen Bell for Grinch Christmas Tree
Kristen Bell's Christmas tree is a Whoville-worthy masterpiece. After teasing his wife's epic Grinch-inspired Christmas tree on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard gave...
Matt Damon Reveals George Clooney Once Defecated in Richard Kind's Litter Box as a Prank
Watch: Matt Damon Hilariously Roasts BFF George Clooney. Matt Damon is a s--tty storyteller. In this exclusive sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors—airing Dec. 28 on CBS—Matt pays homage to his friend and honoree George Clooney in a speech that, at least to start, seems harmless enough.
Monique Samuels Reportedly Quits OWN Reality Series Amid Marital Separation and Complaints of Editing
Chris and Monique Samuels appeared on 'RHOP' for four seasons before their acrimonious exit. They then appeared on the OWN reality series, 'Love & marriage: D.C.'
Dax Shepard Praises "F--king Genius" Kristen Bell Over Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree
Watch: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas": E! News Rewind. Kristen Bell's Christmas tree is a Whoville-worthy masterpiece. After teasing his wife's epic Grinch-inspired Christmas tree on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard gave fans a look at the holiday décor. And while, yes, the Grinch may have stolen Christmas, it's safe to say Kristen stole the show with this tree.
Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy
Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is looking back on a difficult decision he made for his late son. The TV host recently reflected on the death of his and Alyssa Scott's baby boy Zen, who passed away at just 5-months-old due to a brain tumor in 2021. As Nick has now explained, Zen did not go through chemotherapy after doctors offered it—for a few reasons.
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
Watch "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next. Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star. The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the Netflix...
Katie Holmes' Stylist Defends Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Look
Watch: Katie Holmes Shoots Down Dawson's Creek Reboot Idea. Don't want to wait for the conversation around Katie Holmes' dress-over-jeans look to be over?. Well, today it carries on. The Dawson's Creek alum's stylist Brie Welch shared the inspiration behind the viral outfit in a recent piece for The New York Times, attributing the wardrobe choice to both her styling and Holmes' preferences.
