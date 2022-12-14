Read full article on original website
WRAL
DA rules law enforcement acted lawfully while firing at suspect in Hedingham mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — All law enforcement involved in the non-fatal use of deadly force while capturing the suspect in Raleigh's mass shooting on Oct. 13 have been cleared, with no further investigation needed, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in a statement on Monday. Freeman said the initial...
cbs17
Traffic stop in Granville County leads to gun charges for 2 Durham felons, drug charge for 1 man
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Friday night of a speeding vehicle led to guns and drugs charges for three Durham men, two of whom are felons. At 8:39 p.m., a Granville County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Infinity car traveling at a high rate of speed on N.C. 56 in Creedmoor, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle did not have any tail lights on and appeared not to have a license plate.
jocoreport.com
Authorities Working To ID Suspicious Person At School Board Member’s Home
SMITHFIELD – A member of the Johnston County Board of Education summoned authorities to his home early Monday morning. Around 3:09am, Kevin Donovan reported a suspicious person outside his residence. Security cameras captured the individual as he walked through the yard at Mr. Donovan’s home on Stevens Sausage Road....
North Carolina OB/GYN owner to pay $385,000 to resolve claims of health care fraud: DOJ
While $385,000 is expected to be paid, the DOJ said that these are "allegations only" and "no determination of civil liability" has been made at this time.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman pleads guilty to access device fraud for role in scheme to steal bank customer account information
A Raleigh woman pleaded guilty on December 7, 2022 for her role in a scheme to steal customer account information, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Davia Delores Lockley, 26, faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced in March 2023.
Two kidnapped children found traveling in suspect's vehicle on I-85
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two children kidnapping victims were found in suspect's car traveling on I-85 on Monday, Dec. 19, the State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said one victim was a 5-year-old girl and was abducted on Dec. 19 from Rock Hill, while the second child had been missing since May 2022.
cbs17
Raleigh police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors. Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police. But, they...
16-year-old killed in Henderson shooting; $2,000 reward offered
HENDERSON, N.C. — A 16-year-old died after being found shot in a car in Henderson Saturday night. Officers found Krystal Gray in a passenger seat of a 2005 Acura MDX at the intersection of E. Montgomery Street and N. College Street around 7 p.m. Gray had a gunshot wound.
cbs17
Durham man pleads guilty to killing wife, gets at least 15 years in prison, DA says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after making children take part in abusing her will spend at least 15 years in prison, prosecutors say. Under a plea deal announced Thursday by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Morrell Poe pleaded...
'It's not right': Family of Durham murder victim emotional as judge considers reduced sentence in 2002 homicide
DURHAM, N.C. — A local family says their daughter’s convicted killer shouldn’t be released from prison. Anthony Patterson is serving a life sentence without parole for the abduction and murder of Tia Carroway in 2002. Carroway’s parents, Rodney and Frances Perkins, appeared in court Wednesday to see...
WRAL
16-year-old girl found shot in car near playground
A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
Family of 3, including baby, survives rollover crash on US 70 in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Three people, including a baby, are safe Monday after their car overturned on Old U.S. Highway 70. The crash occurred after 1 a.m. near Shotwell Road, close to downtown Clayton,. Although the car flipped, deputies told WRAL News a man, woman and baby were not injured...
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Former North Carolina teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
A Granville County teacher was arrested on Tuesday after having 'inappropriate activity' with a student, the sheriff said.
Greensboro man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that the suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As he was trying to […]
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop
A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
North Carolina man accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash on Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive, Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died, and two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to Guilford County EMS officials. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Martinsville Road and involved two vehicles. Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south […]
Granville County teacher charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student
A former Granville County teacher is facing several felony charges for inappropriate activities involving a student, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Mitteer, 37 of Butner, is charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student. Mitteer received a $100,000 bond on Monday. The Granville County...
