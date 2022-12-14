Read full article on original website
Related
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
‘Dispense with tradition’: Otegha Uwagba’s new food rules for Christmas
The bestselling author on why you should ditch the classic festive fare for the foods you truly love this year
My family loves doing activities together during the holidays, but it's frustrating for my blind husband and me when accessibility is not considered
My husband and I are both blind and love taking our children to holiday activities. But accessibility is often not considered, so it can be difficult.
How to Make a Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board
We included a majority of items that don’t need any prep, with a few homemade treats that you can make ahead of time. Holiday colors and shapes are sprinkled lightly throughout for an elegant, yet festive board. Cheeses and meat: You can’t have a proper charcuterie board without cheese...
How to be more sustainable – and save money – with your Christmas wrapping
Waste is a big concern for many households – be it financial waste, or just throwing things away when we could be finding ways to be more sustainable. Yet still, year on year, many of us are still covering gifts in disposable wrapping paper (which is often not even recyclable).Why do we do it? Well, because it looks nice, plus wrapping up gifts is a tradition and it would feel weird not to.“Each Christmas, we get through an estimated 227,000 miles of wrapping paper in the UK – that’s enough to wrap around the earth eight times,” says Thomas Panton,...
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
How Early Is Too Early to Put Up Christmas Decorations?
Christmas is just around the corner, and for many households that means decking out your home (inside and out) with your favorite holiday decor. There are countless ways to show your holiday cheer, from massive yard inflatables to modest ornaments. One debate that seems to pop up this time of...
hotelnewsme.com
BRIGHTEN UP YOUR CHRISTMAS WITH A MAGICAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AT FORM HOTEL
Kick off the festive season and get into the holiday spirit with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony at FORM Hotel Dubai on December 9th. Discover an enchanting evening filled with family fun and festive cheer as you partake in a wholesome festive tradition. Indulge in delicious refreshments while soaking in the cosy ambience promise to bring joyous splendour to your evening. Sing along to all your favourite Christmas classics while enjoying live performances from a choir. A special visit from Santa Claus is sure to be the highlight of the night.
News 8 KFMB
Family Entourage holiday activities to soak in the season
Family Entourage shares some activities that are guaranteed to put the Merry in Christmas! Visit: familyentourage.com.
Food Beast
In-N-Out Spreads Holiday Vibes With New Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Winter to Spring Chickens
Farm director Andrea Bushre is telling us all about how our NanBop chickens will be housed and taken care of during these long, cold winter months.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Massive Six-Story Christmas Tree & Other Decor Returns to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
During the holidays each resort has some magnificent decorations for guests to enjoy. While everyone has their favorite resorts, one of the most popular is Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Designed to resemble an old timber lodge, the resort celebrates turn-of-the-century National Parks Service lodges found in the great northwest. And now there’s plenty of beautiful holiday decor around the resort just in time for the season to kick off!
TODAY.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Christmas colors
When you close your eyes and picture Christmas decorations all over your home from childhood, what colors do you see? If you're met with all things red and green, we’re not at all surprised since it’s the standard Christmas color combination. But what is it about these cheery hues that makes them fit for the holiday? And when did gold, white and purple get added to the mix?
Comments / 0