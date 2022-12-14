ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors, the Justice Department announced today. Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, pleaded guilty Tuesday...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Over 6,500 CA Residents Eligible for Restitution in Loan Debt Relief Lawsuit

More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit

LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ars Technica

Doc raked in $3.3M in wild spinal surgery scam, gets 5 years in prison

A federal judge in California has sentenced a neurosurgeon to five years in prison for his part in a multimillion-dollar, 15-year-long fraud scheme that used bribes and kickbacks to funnel thousands of patients to a now-defunct hospital where they were overcharged for invasive spinal surgeries. The scam left patients questioning...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Woman allegedly slashed boyfriend, abandoned baby during argument in San Bernardino County

A woman was arrested for allegedly slashing her boyfriend with a knife during an argument in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The woman abandoned her infant daughter, leaving her completely alone at home during the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Samantha Byrd, 30, was arrested on charges of assault […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud

December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles Mail Carrier Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud Charge for Stealing Jobless Benefit Debit Cards from Her Mail Delivery Route

December 14, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for stealing debit cards containing unemployment insurance. benefits while on duty and giving them to an accomplice in exchange for cash payments and gifts. Toya Toshell Hunter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitolweekly.net

Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink

Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
BLYTHE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy