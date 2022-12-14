Read full article on original website
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million Los Angeles County Lease
December 16, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public. official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer....
Capital One to Pay $2M to Settle Suit Accusing Bank of ‘Harassing Phone Calls’ to Debtors
Capital One will pay $2 million to settle a consumer lawsuit alleging that the bank made “frequent or harassing phone calls” to California debtors, prosecutors announced Thursday. The agreement, reached with no admission of wrongdoing on Capital One’s part, stems from a lawsuit filed by district attorney’s offices...
Loma Linda woman pleads guilty to federal charge for investment fraud that caused more than $2.6 million in losses
A Loma Linda woman has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Dec. 14. Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, pleaded guilty to...
Operator of San Gabriel Valley Employment Staffing Company Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge for Failing to Pay Over $200,000 in Payroll Taxes to IRS
December 15, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Diamond Bar man pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for deliberately failing to pay more than $200,000 for one three-month period’s payroll. taxes that were owed by a San Gabriel Valley employment staffing company. Robinson Rin Yang, 54,...
Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California
The fifth largest county in California has voted to pursue secession from California, and here’s why.
Remains of 3 discovered in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after the remains of three people were discovered in San Bernardino County in November.
Over 6,500 CA Residents Eligible for Restitution in Loan Debt Relief Lawsuit
More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Danny Trejo, LA County Sheriff Luna unveil campaign to warn against dangers of counterfeit drugs
Authorities unveiled a multi-agency campaign to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discrimination
HESPERIA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, a $1 million settlement agreement with Hesperia and the San Bernardino County Sheriff for its ‘crime free’ housing policy that resulted in discrimination against Black and Latino residents.
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Doc raked in $3.3M in wild spinal surgery scam, gets 5 years in prison
A federal judge in California has sentenced a neurosurgeon to five years in prison for his part in a multimillion-dollar, 15-year-long fraud scheme that used bribes and kickbacks to funnel thousands of patients to a now-defunct hospital where they were overcharged for invasive spinal surgeries. The scam left patients questioning...
Woman allegedly slashed boyfriend, abandoned baby during argument in San Bernardino County
A woman was arrested for allegedly slashing her boyfriend with a knife during an argument in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The woman abandoned her infant daughter, leaving her completely alone at home during the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Samantha Byrd, 30, was arrested on charges of assault […]
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
Former Los Angeles Mail Carrier Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud Charge for Stealing Jobless Benefit Debit Cards from Her Mail Delivery Route
December 14, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for stealing debit cards containing unemployment insurance. benefits while on duty and giving them to an accomplice in exchange for cash payments and gifts. Toya Toshell Hunter,...
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
Capital one agrees to payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced today.
Former Eagle Rock Plaza store owner sentenced to 10 years in phone fraud case
Eagle Rock -- A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for running a multi-million dollar scheme to use stolen employee credentials to illegally to unlock T-Mobile cell phones. Argishti Khudaverdyan was also ordered on Monday to pay...
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
