ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 2 days ago

Nail techs are the ultimate entertainers on Instagram. They are always trying to come up with new and exciting nail designs, and they upload a new video every day. You’re bound to find some of your favorite Detroit-based nail techs in this list of top five.

@theklawassassin

@laiinailedit

@createdbydrea_

@slaymeslim

@nailedbykaii

The post Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram appeared first on BLAC Media .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC Holiday Gift Guide on FOX2 Detroit

We've had so much fun this week; appearing on Fox2 News with 2022 BLAC StyleMaker Maurielle Lue to showcase all the Black-owned brands in our Holiday Gift Guide and spending time with more than 20 brands learning about their businesses. The post BLAC Holiday Gift Guide on FOX2 Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Local dance company brings ‘Hope’ to metro Detroit

Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who just wrapped her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, spent nearly two weeks as a guest choreographer for Eisenhower Dance Detroit this month. The Bloomfield Hills dance company, now entering its 32nd season, commissioned Boykin...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Playwright, Je’McClain Premieres ‘What About Christmas? Saturday Dec 17 At Detroit’s Senate Theater

Independent filmmaker, Je’McClain is making a name for herself on the silver screen, debuting her latest attention-grabbing Holiday film, “What About Christmas? “, on Dec. 17, 2022 at Detroit’s Senate Theater at 6424 Michigan Avenue. “What about Christmas”? takes you through Travis (“TJ”) Jackson’s excitement for Christmas because for the first time, his family has a […] The post Playwright, Je’McClain Premieres ‘What About Christmas? Saturday Dec 17 At Detroit’s Senate Theater appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
elisportsnetwork.com

Aidan Hutchinson pays tribute to Detroit icon with 'Blade Dance'

After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. This post was originally published on this site.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit Art Program Grants For You To Apply Before The End of the Year

Artist grants in Detroit are a way for organizations, cities and municipalities to continue the support for local artists and local art programs. Grants are given to people who have demonstrated a commitment to their art and have shown a need for financial assistance. The post Detroit Art Program Grants For You To Apply Before The End of the Year appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit native headlines Las Vegas fight card

(CBS DETROIT) - With an undefeated professional boxing record of 16 fights, Detroit native Frank Martin is one fight away from boxing stardom. Martin was born in Motown, however he was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by his mother.This talented boxer with 12 knockouts is on the verge of taking his career to the next level.The 27-year-old turned professional in Indianapolis nearly five years ago, and on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, he'll go up against another up-and-coming fighter when he faces his toughest challenger in Michel Rivera, who also undefeated at (24-0)."He calls himself Ali,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Westin Book Cadillac Detroit getting Sullivan's Steakhouse

Sullivan's Steakhouse is coming to the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, the downtown hotel's owners said Thursday. The American steakhouse restaurant is expected to open in mid-2023 at 1114 Washington Boulevard. The move will return a full-service restaurant to the hotel, which lost Michael Symon's Roast when it abruptly closed its doors in January after 13 years.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant

Jason Carr’s firing by WDIV-TV (Channel 4) last week came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – ‘Twas the final weekend before Christmas and all through the streets, was festive fun and holiday treats. Six Letters by Van Gogh (Detroit Institute of Arts), Friday 7 p.m.: You’ve seen his art at the DIA and around the world, now learn about the man behind the brush with dramatic readings of several letters sent to Van Gogh’s family and friends. The letters will come to life by actors from Shakespeare in Detroit. The presentation is free with general admission to the DIA. More info and DIA reservations here.
DETROIT, MI
metroparent.com

Experience a Winter Wonderland at Decked Out Detroit

Looking for something new to do while in downtown Detroit? There is a ton of fun for all ages located across from Campus Martius Park at Decked Out Detroit. For the first time ever, the Monroe Street Midway has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland – with Winter Bumper Cars, Puck Putt hockey-golf, an arcade and a 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long Arctic Slide.
DETROIT, MI
AdWeek

Jason Carr Fired from WDIV After Complaining About Station On-Air

WDIV morning host Jason Carr has been terminated from his job at the Detroit NBC affiliate after he expressed frustration with co-workers on the air. The Detroit Free Press said Carr was let go sometime last week because he criticized his co-workers during a Jason Carr Live segment on December 6.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

738
Followers
511
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy