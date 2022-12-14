Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram
Nail techs are the ultimate entertainers on Instagram. They are always trying to come up with new and exciting nail designs, and they upload a new video every day. You’re bound to find some of your favorite Detroit-based nail techs in this list of top five.
@theklawassassin
@laiinailedit
@createdbydrea_
@slaymeslim
@nailedbykaii
