TSSAA boys and girls basketball scoring leaders

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 USTA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday. Troy (12-2) closed out the season with 11 straight victories and set a school record for wins in a season. USTA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-169 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference. Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson picked off a pass by USTA’s Frank Harris near the goal line in the third quarter. Robertson returned the interception 61 yards, with a 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked on at the end, and the pick set up the go-ahead score.

