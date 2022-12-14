Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
Portland Street Response gets first progress report since expanding citywide
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland's unarmed crisis response team received its first progress report conducted since expanding its services citywide. The new evaluation of Portland Street Response suggest that while it is now handling considerably more calls for service, it faces many of the same challenges that it did before.
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
Amtrak modernizing its trains on Northwest route serving Whatcom
Funds to build the new trains are part of President Biden’s infrastructure package.
6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist
It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
History of the Ladd Carriage House
The building is all that's left of a once grand estate.
The Portland Mercury
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
kptv.com
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man known as the jogger rapist is being released Friday after spending 36 years in prison. He gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 80s and was convicted in one case.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
kptv.com
Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian is dead Wednesday evening after they were struck and killed in the northern Portland Piedmont neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 6:30 p.m. police responded to the report of a crash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Northeast Halleck...
kptv.com
‘Trap in as much heat as possible’: Troutdale plumber explains importance of pipe care
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - With the official start of winter barely over a week away and the temperatures continuing to drop, we’re all bundling up more than we have been. However, it’s not just us who have to be protected from the plummeting temps. If your home isn’t ready for the winter chill, you could end up footing a massive bill.
kptv.com
Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
The weather app shows Portland snow, but how much is likely?
Some snowflakes are appearing again in the Portland area’s extended forecast, but will it be enough for a white Christmas?
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbie’s Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbie’s Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Guests are welcome...
WWEEK
Evictions Surge in Multnomah County
As pandemic-related tenant protections fall away, Portland evictions have skyrocketed. Since August, the number in Multnomah County has easily eclipsed pre-pandemic totals, rising above 700 per month. In April 2020, evictions plummeted after the state issued a near blanket ban. This October, Oregon’s “safe harbor” law stopping the eviction of...
