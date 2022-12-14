ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley

P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
PORTLAND, OR
News Talk KIT

6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist

It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!

Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian is dead Wednesday evening after they were struck and killed in the northern Portland Piedmont neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 6:30 p.m. police responded to the report of a crash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Northeast Halleck...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Evictions Surge in Multnomah County

As pandemic-related tenant protections fall away, Portland evictions have skyrocketed. Since August, the number in Multnomah County has easily eclipsed pre-pandemic totals, rising above 700 per month. In April 2020, evictions plummeted after the state issued a near blanket ban. This October, Oregon’s “safe harbor” law stopping the eviction of...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

